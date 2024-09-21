Đội hình dự kiến
Liverpool: Alisson, van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Bournemouth: Kepa, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 5
|21/09/2024 18:30:00
|West Ham - Chelsea
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Newcastle
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Leicester - Everton
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Bournemouth
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Wolves
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Southampton - Ipswich
|21/09/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Brentford
|21/09/2024 23:30:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester United
|22/09/2024 20:00:00
|Brighton - Nottingham Forest
|22/09/2024 22:30:00
|Manchester City - Arsenal
Thông tin lực lượng
Liverpool: Curtis Jones và Harvey Elliott không thể ra sân
Bournemouth: David Brooks và Enes Unal đã trở lại tập luyện. Tyler Adams và Philip Billing tiếp tục vắng mặt.
