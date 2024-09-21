Đội hình dự kiến

Liverpool: Alisson, van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Bournemouth: Kepa, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 5
21/09/2024 18:30:00 West Ham - Chelsea
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Newcastle
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Leicester - Everton
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool - Bournemouth
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Wolves
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Southampton - Ipswich
21/09/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Brentford
21/09/2024 23:30:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United
22/09/2024 20:00:00 Brighton - Nottingham Forest
22/09/2024 22:30:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
Van Dijk cùng các đồng đội sẵn sàng
Thông tin lực lượng

Liverpool: Curtis Jones và Harvey Elliott không thể ra sân

Bournemouth: David Brooks và Enes Unal đã trở lại tập luyện. Tyler Adams và Philip Billing tiếp tục vắng mặt.

Liverpool được đánh giá cao hơn trên sân nhà
