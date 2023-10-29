Đội hình dự kiến
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Nottingham Forest: Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 10
|29/10/2023 20:00:00
|West Ham - Everton
|29/10/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Luton
|29/10/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Fulham
|29/10/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
|29/10/2023 22:30:00
|Manchester United - Manchester City
29/10/2023 | 13:11
19h
Thu gọn
29/10/2023 | 13:11
18h
Thông tin lực lượng
Liverpool: Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic chấn thương. Jones nhận án treo giò.
Nottingham Forest: Origi, Felipe, Montiel, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi chấn thương.
Thu gọn