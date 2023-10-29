Đội hình dự kiến

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 10
29/10/2023 20:00:00 West Ham - Everton
29/10/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Luton
29/10/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Fulham
29/10/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
29/10/2023 22:30:00 Manchester United - Manchester City
29/10/2023 | 13:11

19h

Liverpool vừa thắng to ở Europa League
18h

Thông tin lực lượng

Liverpool: Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic chấn thương. Jones nhận án treo giò.

Nottingham Forest: Origi, Felipe, Montiel, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi chấn thương.

Liverpool.jpeg
Liverpool có cơ hội lớn giành thêm 3 điểm
