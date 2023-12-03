Đội hình ra sân

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son.

03/12/2023 | 22:42

22h40

Cầu thủ Man City đến sân
03/12/2023 | 22:41

22h30

Đội hình ra sân Man City
Đội hình ra sân Tottenham
03/12/2023 | 19:09

21h30

gaw4wduwaaava2z.jpg
gaxcdimxkaaovbo.jpg
Cầu thủ Man City tập luyện trước trận
03/12/2023 | 19:08

21h

Thông tin lực lượng

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne, Matheus Nunes và John Stones vắng mặt vì chấn thương. Mateo Kovacic đã trở lại tập luyện.

Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Van de Ven, Richarlison, Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Sessegnon và Pape Matar Sarr chấn thương. Romero tiếp tục bị treo giò.

www thesun co uk rb match preview mancityvtotts combo 1.jpg
Man City được đánh giá cao hơn
