Thể thao

30/04/2022   16:45 (GMT+07:00)

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp gây bất ngờ

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Liverpool - Xem trực tiếp trận Newcastle vs Liverpool thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh , lúc 18h30 ngày 30/4.

Đội hình ra sân

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz

*Trực tiếp bóng đá, những diễn biến trận Newcastle vs Liverpool:

30/04/2022 | 17:40

17h40

Đội hình xuất phát của Liverpool
Đội hình xuất phát của Newcastle
30/04/2022 | 16:46

BXH

Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Manchester City 33 25 5 3 59 80
2 Liverpool 33 24 7 2 63 79
3 Chelsea 33 19 9 5 40 66
4 Arsenal 33 19 3 11 12 60
5 Tottenham 33 18 4 11 18 58
6 Manchester United 35 15 10 10 2 55
7 West Ham 34 15 7 12 8 52
8 Wolves 33 15 4 14 4 49
9 Newcastle 34 11 10 13 -15 43
10 Leicester 32 11 9 12 -4 42
11 Brighton 34 9 14 11 -11 41
12 Brentford 34 11 7 16 -8 40
13 Southampton 34 9 13 12 -16 40
14 Crystal Palace 33 8 14 11 2 38
15 Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 -4 37
16 Leeds 33 8 10 15 -30 34
17 Burnley 33 6 13 14 -16 31
18 Everton 32 8 5 19 -21 29
19 Watford 33 6 4 23 -36 22
20 Norwich 33 5 6 22 -47 21
30/04/2022 | 16:42

Thông tin xung quanh

Liverpool thắng 12/13 trận gần nhất ở Premier League
Liverpool ghi ít nhất 2 bàn/trận ở 16/19 trận sân khách gần đây ở Premier League
Newcastle thắng 6 trận sân nhà liên tiếp ở Premier League
Liverpool giữ sạch lưới 7/9 trận gần nhất ở Premier League
3 trận gần đây Liverpool chọc thủng lưới đối phương 8 lần mà không phải nhận bàn thua nào

30/04/2022 | 16:42

Thông tin lực lượng 

Newcastle: Lewis, Trippier, Wilson, Fraser chấn thương

Liverpool: Jones, Tsimikas chấn thương

