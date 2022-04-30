Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp gây bất ngờ

Đội hình ra sân
Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin
Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz
*Trực tiếp bóng đá, những diễn biến trận Newcastle vs Liverpool:
17h40
BXH
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|25
|5
|3
|59
|80
|2
|Liverpool
|33
|24
|7
|2
|63
|79
|3
|Chelsea
|33
|19
|9
|5
|40
|66
|4
|Arsenal
|33
|19
|3
|11
|12
|60
|5
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|4
|11
|18
|58
|6
|Manchester United
|35
|15
|10
|10
|2
|55
|7
|West Ham
|34
|15
|7
|12
|8
|52
|8
|Wolves
|33
|15
|4
|14
|4
|49
|9
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|10
|13
|-15
|43
|10
|Leicester
|32
|11
|9
|12
|-4
|42
|11
|Brighton
|34
|9
|14
|11
|-11
|41
|12
|Brentford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|-8
|40
|13
|Southampton
|34
|9
|13
|12
|-16
|40
|14
|Crystal Palace
|33
|8
|14
|11
|2
|38
|15
|Aston Villa
|32
|11
|4
|17
|-4
|37
|16
|Leeds
|33
|8
|10
|15
|-30
|34
|17
|Burnley
|33
|6
|13
|14
|-16
|31
|18
|Everton
|32
|8
|5
|19
|-21
|29
|19
|Watford
|33
|6
|4
|23
|-36
|22
|20
|Norwich
|33
|5
|6
|22
|-47
|21
Thông tin xung quanh
Liverpool thắng 12/13 trận gần nhất ở Premier League
Liverpool ghi ít nhất 2 bàn/trận ở 16/19 trận sân khách gần đây ở Premier League
Newcastle thắng 6 trận sân nhà liên tiếp ở Premier League
Liverpool giữ sạch lưới 7/9 trận gần nhất ở Premier League
3 trận gần đây Liverpool chọc thủng lưới đối phương 8 lần mà không phải nhận bàn thua nào
Thông tin lực lượng
Newcastle: Lewis, Trippier, Wilson, Fraser chấn thương
Liverpool: Jones, Tsimikas chấn thương