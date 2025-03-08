Đội hình dự kiến

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Danilo, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Kovacic; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 28
08/03/2025 19:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
08/03/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Fulham
08/03/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Ipswich
08/03/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Southampton
09/03/2025 00:30:00 Brentford - Aston Villa
09/03/2025 03:00:00 Wolves - Everton
09/03/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
09/03/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Leicester
09/03/2025 23:30:00 Manchester United - Arsenal
11/03/2025 03:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
Dàn sao Man City tập luyện trước trận - Ảnh : MCFC
Thông tin lực lượng

Nottingham Forest: Duy nhất thủ thành Carlos Miguel chấn thương.

Man City: Nathan Ake, Rodri, Manuel Akanji, John Stones và Oscar Bobb vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

Man City sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn - Ảnh: Khelnow
