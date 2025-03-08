Đội hình dự kiến
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Danilo, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Kovacic; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland.
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 28
|08/03/2025 19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|08/03/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton - Fulham
|08/03/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Ipswich
|08/03/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Southampton
|09/03/2025 00:30:00
|Brentford - Aston Villa
|09/03/2025 03:00:00
|Wolves - Everton
|09/03/2025 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Bournemouth
|09/03/2025 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Leicester
|09/03/2025 23:30:00
|Manchester United - Arsenal
|11/03/2025 03:00:00
|West Ham - Newcastle
Thông tin lực lượng
Nottingham Forest: Duy nhất thủ thành Carlos Miguel chấn thương.
Man City: Nathan Ake, Rodri, Manuel Akanji, John Stones và Oscar Bobb vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
