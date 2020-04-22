Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

03/05/2020 00:07:25 (GMT +7)

tag
 

truong sa archipelago

tin tức về truong sa archipelago mới nhất

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Seaicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY22/04/20200

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

 
Life on Truong Sa archipelago

Life on Truong Sa archipelago

icon15/04/20200
45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago

icon06/04/20200
Teachers devoted to education of island studentsicon

Teachers devoted to education of island students

SOCIETY
01/01/2020

Song Tu Tay Primary School in Truong Sa Archipelago off the coast of Khanh Hoa Province is an educational institution like no other in Vietnam.

Fishing boat saves 32 foreign fishermenicon

Fishing boat saves 32 foreign fishermen

SOCIETY
12/07/2019

A fishing boat of the island district of Ly Son in July 11 morning rescued 32 foreign fishermen who were in distress at sea, according to Nguyen Quoc Chinh, head of the fisheries trade union in An Hai commune.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 