truong sa archipelago
tin tức về truong sa archipelago mới nhất
icon
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).
icon SOCIETY
01/01/2020
Song Tu Tay Primary School in Truong Sa Archipelago off the coast of Khanh Hoa Province is an educational institution like no other in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
12/07/2019
A fishing boat of the island district of Ly Son in July 11 morning rescued 32 foreign fishermen who were in distress at sea, according to Nguyen Quoc Chinh, head of the fisheries trade union in An Hai commune.