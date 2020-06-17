tuition
tin tức về tuition mới nhất
A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.
12/05/2020
Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.
20/03/2020
Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.
21/11/2019
Higher education establishments all have announced their standards for graduates.
18/08/2019
The PM has allowed 23 state-owned universities to apply the autonomy mechanism, which means that the schools have the right to set tuition themselves.
19/07/2019
Studying at state-owned schools is the first choice for university or college bound students because they only have to pay a part of training fees.