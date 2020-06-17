Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
tuition

tin tức về tuition mới nhất

Public universities in HCM City to hike tuitionicon
SOCIETY17/06/20200

Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition

A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

 
Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition

Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition

icon16/06/20200
Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels

Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels

icon14/06/20200
Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few monthsicon

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months

SOCIETY
12/05/2020

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer lowicon

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Should there be common standards for university graduates?icon

Should there be common standards for university graduates?

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

Higher education establishments all have announced their standards for graduates.

Higher education tuition concerns poor studentsicon

Higher education tuition concerns poor students

SOCIETY
18/08/2019

The PM has allowed 23 state-owned universities to apply the autonomy mechanism, which means that the schools have the right to set tuition themselves.

Tuition of state-owned schools to rise under autonomy policyicon

Tuition of state-owned schools to rise under autonomy policy

SOCIETY
19/07/2019

Studying at state-owned schools is the first choice for university or college bound students because they only have to pay a part of training fees.

 
 
