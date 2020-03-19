Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:35:11 (GMT +7)

tag
 

UK

tin tức về UK mới nhất

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than twoicon
SOCIETY11 giờ trước0

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

 
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn

icon19/03/20200
Coronavirus: UK changes course amid death toll fears

Coronavirus: UK changes course amid death toll fears

icon17/03/20200
Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'within weeks'icon

Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'within weeks'

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

Other "wartime" measures are to include using car plants to make ventilators and hotels as hospitals.

Vietnamese curator snubbed due to coronavirus prejudiceicon

Vietnamese curator snubbed due to coronavirus prejudice

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/03/2020

A Vietnamese art curator was told not to attend an art fair in the UK over fears attendees would assume the curator was infected with the coronavirus.

UK supports Vietnam in fight against human traffickingicon

UK supports Vietnam in fight against human trafficking

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat.

Wales video contest launched in Vietnamicon

Wales video contest launched in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/03/2020

In celebration of St. David’s Day (March 1), which is the national day of Wales, the British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a Wales video contest for Vietnamese citizens of all ages who are currently living in Vietnam.

Man jailed after three Vietnamese nationals were found in a luggage boxicon

Man jailed after three Vietnamese nationals were found in a luggage box

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

A man who tried to smuggle three Vietnamese nationals into the UK in a luggage box on the roof of his car has been jailed.

Canada to stop paying Harry and Meghan's securityicon

Canada to stop paying Harry and Meghan's security

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

The government confirmed it will cease providing security for the couple "in the coming weeks".

Singer Duffy 'drugged, raped and held captive'icon

Singer Duffy 'drugged, raped and held captive'

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2020

The Grammy and Brit award-winning singer has written on Instagram that her "recovery took time".

Brexit: Emmanuel Macron 'not sure' of UK-EU trade deal by end of yearicon

Brexit: Emmanuel Macron 'not sure' of UK-EU trade deal by end of year

POLITICS
23/02/2020

The French president's doubts come as the UK government is set to publish its demands.

Harry and Meghan's royal duties ending 31 Marchicon

Harry and Meghan's royal duties ending 31 March

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020

The duke and duchess will no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen.

Vietnamese people trafficker arrestedicon

Vietnamese people trafficker arrested

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

A Vietnamese man described by the authorities in Europe as a major people smuggler is behind bars after he was arrested in the United Kingdom.

UK launches $2.6mn project to help Vietnam safeguard deltasicon

UK launches $2.6mn project to help Vietnam safeguard deltas

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

The British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a project that will support Vietnam’s delta network and sustainable development.

Vietnam's Thuy Linh secures a Top 12 finish at Miss World 2019icon

Vietnam's Thuy Linh secures a Top 12 finish at Miss World 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, finished among the Top 12 at the pageant which recently concluded in London, the UK.

Thuy Linh among Top 10 of Miss World’s Beauty with a Purpose segmenticon

Thuy Linh among Top 10 of Miss World’s Beauty with a Purpose segment

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has been named among the Top 10 finalists in the Beauty with a Purpose segment at the ongoing pageant in London, the UK.

Vietnam’s traditional crafts promoted as national imageicon

Vietnam’s traditional crafts promoted as national image

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

Vietnam’s traditional craft villages turn out unique products which promotes the image of Vietnam and its people to the world.

UK transfers innovative vaccine technology to Vietnamicon

UK transfers innovative vaccine technology to Vietnam

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

The University of Bristol and Vabiotech, a vaccine manufacturer in Vietnam, have introduced a new vaccine manufacturing technology transfer project.

Repatriation of Essex truck victims to be completed as soon as possible: officialicon

Repatriation of Essex truck victims to be completed as soon as possible: official

SOCIETY
26/11/2019

Legal procedures to repatriate the bodies of 39 Vietnamese victims are being completed, with the victims’ relatives expected to receive the bodies as soon as possible, reported VietnamPlus, citing a Vietnamese official.

Vietnamese nationals jailed as cannabis ring smashedicon

Vietnamese nationals jailed as cannabis ring smashed

SOCIETY
09/11/2019

A gang of Vietnamese nationals have been jailed for a total of 37 years after police smashed a sophisticated cannabis ring operating in the United Kingdom.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 