The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.
SOCIETY
15/03/2020
Other "wartime" measures are to include using car plants to make ventilators and hotels as hospitals.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/03/2020
A Vietnamese art curator was told not to attend an art fair in the UK over fears attendees would assume the curator was infected with the coronavirus.
SOCIETY
05/03/2020
The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/03/2020
In celebration of St. David’s Day (March 1), which is the national day of Wales, the British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a Wales video contest for Vietnamese citizens of all ages who are currently living in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
02/03/2020
A man who tried to smuggle three Vietnamese nationals into the UK in a luggage box on the roof of his car has been jailed.
SOCIETY
28/02/2020
The government confirmed it will cease providing security for the couple "in the coming weeks".
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2020
The Grammy and Brit award-winning singer has written on Instagram that her "recovery took time".
POLITICS
23/02/2020
The French president's doubts come as the UK government is set to publish its demands.
SOCIETY
17/01/2020
A Vietnamese man described by the authorities in Europe as a major people smuggler is behind bars after he was arrested in the United Kingdom.
SOCIETY
17/01/2020
The British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a project that will support Vietnam’s delta network and sustainable development.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, finished among the Top 12 at the pageant which recently concluded in London, the UK.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has been named among the Top 10 finalists in the Beauty with a Purpose segment at the ongoing pageant in London, the UK.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
Vietnam’s traditional craft villages turn out unique products which promotes the image of Vietnam and its people to the world.
SOCIETY
03/12/2019
The University of Bristol and Vabiotech, a vaccine manufacturer in Vietnam, have introduced a new vaccine manufacturing technology transfer project.
SOCIETY
26/11/2019
Legal procedures to repatriate the bodies of 39 Vietnamese victims are being completed, with the victims’ relatives expected to receive the bodies as soon as possible, reported VietnamPlus, citing a Vietnamese official.
SOCIETY
09/11/2019
A gang of Vietnamese nationals have been jailed for a total of 37 years after police smashed a sophisticated cannabis ring operating in the United Kingdom.