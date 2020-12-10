 
# Covid-19
17/12/2020 20:32:58 (GMT +7)

UN General Assembly

UN member states highlight importance of 1982 UNCLOS
POLITICS10/12/20200

UN member states highlight importance of 1982 UNCLOS

Countries participating in a plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly’s 75th session on December 8 highlighted the importance of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 
 
Int’l community backs Vietnam’s initiative on epidemic preparedness day: ambassador

Int’l community backs Vietnam’s initiative on epidemic preparedness day: ambassador

08/12/2020
United Nations General Assembly adopts first Vietnam-initiated resolution

United Nations General Assembly adopts first Vietnam-initiated resolution

08/12/2020
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN's 75th anniversary

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary

POLITICS
22/09/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.
Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings

Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings

POLITICS
18/09/2020
Vietnamese leaders are to send messages to upcoming high-level meetings of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference on September 17.
Ambassador discusses improving UN's operational efficiency

Ambassador discusses improving UN’s operational efficiency

POLITICS
18/01/2020
Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on January 17 met President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijiani Muhammad-Bande.
Vietnam's contributions to global human rights

Vietnam's contributions to global human rights

POLITICS
12/12/2019
Over the past seven decades, Vietnam has significantly contributed to human rights. 
Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures

Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
12/12/2019
Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.
Vietnam participates in promoting and guaranteeing human rights at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly

Vietnam participates in promoting and guaranteeing human rights at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly

SOCIETY
29/11/2019
In 2019, Vietnam joined the Convention 98 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on the application of the principles of organizational rights and collective bargaining,   
Vietnam shows support for emergency declaration on nature, people

Vietnam shows support for emergency declaration on nature, people

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/09/2019
Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has joined other leaders around the globe in voicing their support for an emergency declaration for nature and people ahead of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly this September.  
Vietnam wins election to UNSC

Vietnam wins election to UNSC

VIDEO
07/06/2019
Vietnam officially won the election to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly on June 7.  
 
 
