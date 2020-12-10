UN General Assembly
tin tức về UN General Assembly mới nhất
Countries participating in a plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly’s 75th session on December 8 highlighted the importance of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)
22/09/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.
18/09/2020
Vietnamese leaders are to send messages to upcoming high-level meetings of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference on September 17.
18/01/2020
Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on January 17 met President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijiani Muhammad-Bande.
12/12/2019
Over the past seven decades, Vietnam has significantly contributed to human rights.
12/12/2019
Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.
29/11/2019
In 2019, Vietnam joined the Convention 98 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on the application of the principles of organizational rights and collective bargaining,
25/09/2019
Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has joined other leaders around the globe in voicing their support for an emergency declaration for nature and people ahead of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly this September.
07/06/2019
Vietnam officially won the election to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly on June 7.