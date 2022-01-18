 
UN peacekeeping

tin tức về UN peacekeeping mới nhất

Service held to remember fallen Vietnamese peacekeepericon
SOCIETY22 giờ trước0

Service held to remember fallen Vietnamese peacekeeper

A memorial service was held for Lieutenant Colonel Do Anh, who died while on a UN peacekeeping mission, on Wednesday at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi.
 
Vietnam UN peacekeeping officer dies on duty

Vietnam UN peacekeeping officer dies on duty

icon18/01/20220
Vietnam prepares for UN peacekeeping missions

Vietnam prepares for UN peacekeeping missions

icon31/12/20210
Vietnam deploys 12 more officers for UN peacekeeping operationsicon

Vietnam deploys 12 more officers for UN peacekeeping operations

POLITICS
22/11/2021
The Ministry of Defence on November 22 presented the President’s decisions to assign 12 officers, including two females, to South Sudan and the Central African Republic to work for the UN peacekeeping missions there.
Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan honoured for outstanding contributions to UN peacekeepingicon

Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan honoured for outstanding contributions to UN peacekeeping

POLITICS
27/01/2021
Vietnamese peacekeepers at Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 2 (L2FH2) in South Sudan have been honoured with United Nations Peacekeeping medals in recognition of their outstanding contributions during a year-long mission in the country.
Vietnam prioritising enhanced cooperation between UN, regional organisationsicon

Vietnam prioritising enhanced cooperation between UN, regional organisations

POLITICS
09/01/2021
As an active member of ASEAN and the UN Security Council (UNSC), Vietnam will continue to give priority to strengthening cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, especially in preventing conflict,
Vietnam expects to expand engagement in UN peacekeeping operationsicon

Vietnam expects to expand engagement in UN peacekeeping operations

POLITICS
08/01/2021
Vietnam will continue to seek measures to enhance the efficiency of and expand the areas of engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, heard a conference held by the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on January 7.
VN's participation in UN peacekeeping forces shows its responsibility to the worldicon

VN's participation in UN peacekeeping forces shows its responsibility to the world

POLITICS
28/05/2020
Vietnam's participation in the UN peacekeeping forces represents its responsibility to the international community. The UN recognizes the commitment and results that Vietnam has achieved in this area.
Training course for UN peacekeeping engineers opens in Hanoiicon

Training course for UN peacekeeping engineers opens in Hanoi

POLITICS
11/02/2020
The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course regarding the operation of heavy engineering equipment for UN peacekeepers in Hanoi on February 10, as part of the 2020 UN Triangular Partnership Project (TPP).
UN expects Vietnam to be active Security Council membericon

UN expects Vietnam to be active Security Council member

POLITICS
06/01/2020
In an interview with VNA in New York, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General in charge of peace activities, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, applauded Vietnam’s contributions in efforts to preserve security and peace. 
Vietnam share experience in building peacekeeping partnershipsicon

Vietnam share experience in building peacekeeping partnerships

POLITICS
08/12/2019
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN shared Vietnam’s experience in promoting collaboration with partners to support the deployment of level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan.
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan honoured with UN peacekeeping medalsicon

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan honoured with UN peacekeeping medals

POLITICS
16/11/2019
Staff under the Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 1 in South Sudan have been honoured with the United Nations Peacekeeping medals for their dedication to the career.  
Vietnam, US seek to expand defence cooperationicon

Vietnam, US seek to expand defence cooperation

POLITICS
10/10/2019
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on October 9 received Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the US Government Randall Schriver, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam enhances cooperation in UN peacekeeping with UK, Thailandicon

Vietnam enhances cooperation in UN peacekeeping with UK, Thailand

POLITICS
11/09/2019
Vietnam wants to exchange experience with Thailand in organising training courses, and promote delegation exchanges on UN peacekeeping operations, a Vietnamese senior officer said on September 10.  
Joining UN peacekeeping missions affirms VN’s contributions to world peaceicon

Joining UN peacekeeping missions affirms VN’s contributions to world peace

VIDEO
07/06/2019
Vietnam’s participation in the United Nations’ peacekeeping missions is a humanitarian activity of great significance, affirming the country’s responsibility towards the international community.  
 
 
