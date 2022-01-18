UN peacekeeping
A memorial service was held for Lieutenant Colonel Do Anh, who died while on a UN peacekeeping mission, on Wednesday at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi.
22/11/2021
The Ministry of Defence on November 22 presented the President’s decisions to assign 12 officers, including two females, to South Sudan and the Central African Republic to work for the UN peacekeeping missions there.
27/01/2021
Vietnamese peacekeepers at Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 2 (L2FH2) in South Sudan have been honoured with United Nations Peacekeeping medals in recognition of their outstanding contributions during a year-long mission in the country.
09/01/2021
As an active member of ASEAN and the UN Security Council (UNSC), Vietnam will continue to give priority to strengthening cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, especially in preventing conflict,
08/01/2021
Vietnam will continue to seek measures to enhance the efficiency of and expand the areas of engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, heard a conference held by the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on January 7.
28/05/2020
Vietnam's participation in the UN peacekeeping forces represents its responsibility to the international community. The UN recognizes the commitment and results that Vietnam has achieved in this area.
11/02/2020
The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course regarding the operation of heavy engineering equipment for UN peacekeepers in Hanoi on February 10, as part of the 2020 UN Triangular Partnership Project (TPP).
06/01/2020
In an interview with VNA in New York, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General in charge of peace activities, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, applauded Vietnam’s contributions in efforts to preserve security and peace.
08/12/2019
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN shared Vietnam’s experience in promoting collaboration with partners to support the deployment of level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan.
16/11/2019
Staff under the Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 1 in South Sudan have been honoured with the United Nations Peacekeeping medals for their dedication to the career.
10/10/2019
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on October 9 received Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the US Government Randall Schriver, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
11/09/2019
Vietnam wants to exchange experience with Thailand in organising training courses, and promote delegation exchanges on UN peacekeeping operations, a Vietnamese senior officer said on September 10.
07/06/2019
Vietnam’s participation in the United Nations’ peacekeeping missions is a humanitarian activity of great significance, affirming the country’s responsibility towards the international community.