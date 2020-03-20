Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UN Security Council

tin tức về UN Security Council mới nhất

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
POLITICS20/03/20200

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

 
Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

icon13/03/20200
Vietnam voices concerns over terrorism, violence in Africa

Vietnam voices concerns over terrorism, violence in Africa

icon12/03/20200
Vietnam ready to assist Afghanistan in peace building process: ambassador

Vietnam ready to assist Afghanistan in peace building process: ambassador

POLITICS
12/03/2020

Vietnam is ready to assist Afghanistan in the latter’s peace building and development process, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said on March 10.

Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

POLITICS
05/03/2020

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), on Mach 4 called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to review its sanctions against South Sudan.

Vietnam calls for solution to humanitarian crisis in Syria

Vietnam calls for solution to humanitarian crisis in Syria

POLITICS
29/02/2020

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has called on all parties to find a long-term solution to the situation in Syria on the basis of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Vietnam supports seeking of political solutions to Syria

Vietnam supports seeking of political solutions to Syria

POLITICS
20/02/2020

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), laid stress on the significance of seeking political solutions and diplomatic efforts to restore peace in Syria while speaking at the UNSC’s session yesterday.

Vietnam achieves targets during UNSC presidency month: Ambassador

Vietnam achieves targets during UNSC presidency month: Ambassador

POLITICS
02/02/2020

Vietnam has completed what it planned to do during the month it held the presidency of the UN Security Council, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam's international stature

UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international stature

POLITICS
11/01/2020

Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.

Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs open debate on observance of UN Charter

Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs open debate on observance of UN Charter

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired an open debate of the UN Security Council on January 9 that focused on adhering to the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.

Vietnam's ready to assume seat on UN Security Council

Vietnam's ready to assume seat on UN Security Council

POLITICS
04/01/2020

Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, talks about the preparations and challenges the country is facing during its two-year seat on the UN Security Council starting January 1.

Seven priorities of Vietnam at UN Security Council during 2020-2021

Seven priorities of Vietnam at UN Security Council during 2020-2021

POLITICS
03/01/2020

From January 1, 2020, Vietnam will officially assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.

Vietnam's multilateral diplomacy in retrospect

Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy in retrospect

POLITICS
22/12/2019

2019 marked a milestone in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy. 

Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership

Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership

POLITICS
13/12/2019

Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

POLITICS
06/12/2019

Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Vietnam's economy stays positive amid global growth slowdown: PM

Vietnam’s economy stays positive amid global growth slowdown: PM

POLITICS
03/12/2019

Vietnam’s economy remains positive despite the slowdown in global economic growth, especially in Asia, over the last 11 months, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for November on December 2.

Vietnam wants to increase trade with Nicaragua: PM

Vietnam wants to increase trade with Nicaragua: PM

POLITICS
06/09/2019

Vietnam always pays attention to the development of trade ties with Nicaragua, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc when receiving visiting Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

Vietnam targets plastic-free operations, high rate of female officers in its peacekeeping mission

Vietnam targets plastic-free operations, high rate of female officers in its peacekeeping mission

POLITICS
27/07/2019

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, deputy minister of defence, speaks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s plans in United Nations’ peacekeeping missions.

Vietnam has done its best in international integration

Vietnam has done its best in international integration

POLITICS
23/06/2019

Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Vice Chair of the Vietnam National Committee for Pacific Economic Co-operation, speaks to the newspaper Thế giới & Việt Nam on Vietnam’s readiness to participate in all international activities.

Vietnam's priorities after winning UNSC non-permanent seat

Vietnam’s priorities after winning UNSC non-permanent seat

VIDEO
10/06/2019

Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh has stressed the need to further boost the role of multilateralism in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency's reporter after Vietnam won a seat on the UNSC.

 
 
