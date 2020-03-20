UN Security Council
tin tức về UN Security Council mới nhất
icon
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.
icon POLITICS
12/03/2020
Vietnam is ready to assist Afghanistan in the latter’s peace building and development process, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said on March 10.
icon POLITICS
05/03/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), on Mach 4 called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to review its sanctions against South Sudan.
icon POLITICS
29/02/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has called on all parties to find a long-term solution to the situation in Syria on the basis of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.
icon POLITICS
20/02/2020
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), laid stress on the significance of seeking political solutions and diplomatic efforts to restore peace in Syria while speaking at the UNSC’s session yesterday.
icon POLITICS
02/02/2020
Vietnam has completed what it planned to do during the month it held the presidency of the UN Security Council, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.
icon POLITICS
11/01/2020
Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.
icon POLITICS
10/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired an open debate of the UN Security Council on January 9 that focused on adhering to the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.
icon POLITICS
04/01/2020
Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, talks about the preparations and challenges the country is facing during its two-year seat on the UN Security Council starting January 1.
icon POLITICS
03/01/2020
From January 1, 2020, Vietnam will officially assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.
icon POLITICS
22/12/2019
2019 marked a milestone in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy.
icon POLITICS
13/12/2019
Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.
icon POLITICS
06/12/2019
Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.
icon POLITICS
03/12/2019
Vietnam’s economy remains positive despite the slowdown in global economic growth, especially in Asia, over the last 11 months, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for November on December 2.
icon POLITICS
06/09/2019
Vietnam always pays attention to the development of trade ties with Nicaragua, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc when receiving visiting Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.
icon POLITICS
27/07/2019
Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, deputy minister of defence, speaks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s plans in United Nations’ peacekeeping missions.
icon POLITICS
23/06/2019
Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Vice Chair of the Vietnam National Committee for Pacific Economic Co-operation, speaks to the newspaper Thế giới & Việt Nam on Vietnam’s readiness to participate in all international activities.
icon VIDEO
10/06/2019
Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh has stressed the need to further boost the role of multilateralism in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency's reporter after Vietnam won a seat on the UNSC.