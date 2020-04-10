UN
Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.
POLITICS
11/02/2020
The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course regarding the operation of heavy engineering equipment for UN peacekeepers in Hanoi on February 10, as part of the 2020 UN Triangular Partnership Project (TPP).
POLITICS
03/01/2020
From January 1, 2020, Vietnam will officially assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.
POLITICS
02/01/2020
While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.
POLITICS
22/12/2019
It was 1am on May 11, and Doctor Lai Ba Thanh at Vietnam’s level-2 field hospital in South Sudan and his colleagues were preparing to perform emergency surgery on a Mongolian soldier.
POLITICS
19/12/2019
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has lauded Việt Nam’s contributions to the UN, especially via peacekeeping missions.
SOCIETY
18/12/2019
2019 is an exciting year with many important activities at global and regional forums on human rights.
SOCIETY
27/11/2019
Multiple cultural and sport events will be taking place nationwide from November 25 - December 10 to urge actions to end sexual violence against women and girls in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
27/11/2019
Vietnam's proactive contribution to global efforts in promoting human rights is also expressed through its active and practical participation in international fora on human rights.
VIDEO
14/11/2019
The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019
Vietnam wants to learn from international experience in cyber security, and stands ready to cooperate with international law enforcement agencies and organisations in this sphere, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.
PHOTOS
17/09/2019
Since becoming an official member of the United Nations (UN) on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been always active and making practical contribution to the world’s largest int'l organisation.
POLITICS
06/08/2019
Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of Vietnam's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, has affirmed Vietnam’s support for efforts to disarm nuclear weapons through regional and international multilateral mechanisms.
POLITICS
20/06/2019
A training course for staff of Vietnam’s military level-2 field hospital No.2 was launched in Hanoi on June 19 with the support of partners from the UK, the US, and Australia.
POLITICS
16/06/2019
Members of the International Law Commission (ILC) have hailed the realities in Vietnam and Southeast Asia at the first session of the just-concluded 71st general assembly at the UN office in Geneva.
VIDEO
10/06/2019
Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh has stressed the need to further boost the role of multilateralism in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency's reporter after Vietnam won a seat on the UNSC.
POLITICS
09/06/2019
Vietnam will shoulder “great and dual responsibility” as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure and ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
POLITICS
09/06/2019
Representatives from many countries at the United Nations sent congratulations to Vietnam on becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 with 192 votes of the total 193 UN member countries.