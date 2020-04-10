Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UN

tin tức về UN mới nhất

Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokespersonicon
POLITICS10/04/20200

Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson

Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.

 
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty

Virus could push half a billion people into poverty

icon09/04/20200
Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19

icon31/03/20200
Training course for UN peacekeeping engineers opens in Hanoiicon

Training course for UN peacekeeping engineers opens in Hanoi

POLITICS
11/02/2020

The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course regarding the operation of heavy engineering equipment for UN peacekeepers in Hanoi on February 10, as part of the 2020 UN Triangular Partnership Project (TPP).

Seven priorities of Vietnam at UN Security Council during 2020-2021icon

Seven priorities of Vietnam at UN Security Council during 2020-2021

POLITICS
03/01/2020

From January 1, 2020, Vietnam will officially assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.

Vietnam’s diplomacy achievements in 2019icon

Vietnam’s diplomacy achievements in 2019

POLITICS
02/01/2020

While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Military doctor takes pride in UN peacekeeping missionicon

Military doctor takes pride in UN peacekeeping mission

POLITICS
22/12/2019

It was 1am on May 11, and Doctor Lai Ba Thanh at Vietnam’s level-2 field hospital in South Sudan and his colleagues were preparing to perform emergency surgery on a Mongolian soldier.

UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping missionsicon

UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping missions

POLITICS
19/12/2019

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has lauded Việt Nam’s contributions to the UN, especially via peacekeeping missions.

2019: Exciting activities for human rightsicon

2019: Exciting activities for human rights

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

2019 is an exciting year with many important activities at global and regional forums on human rights.

UN rallies partners to take a stand against sexual violenceicon

UN rallies partners to take a stand against sexual violence

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

Multiple cultural and sport events will be taking place nationwide from November 25 - December 10 to urge actions to end sexual violence against women and girls in Vietnam.

Vietnam actively contributes to promoting human rightsicon

Vietnam actively contributes to promoting human rights

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

Vietnam's proactive contribution to global efforts in promoting human rights is also expressed through its active and practical participation in international fora on human rights.

Vietnam’s second field hospital dispatched to South Sudanicon

Vietnam’s second field hospital dispatched to South Sudan

VIDEO
14/11/2019

The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Vietnam calls for stronger international cooperation in cybersecurityicon

Vietnam calls for stronger international cooperation in cybersecurity

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019

Vietnam wants to learn from international experience in cyber security, and stands ready to cooperate with international law enforcement agencies and organisations in this sphere, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.

Vietnam - United Nations' responsible, active membericon

Vietnam - United Nations' responsible, active member

PHOTOS
17/09/2019

Since becoming an official member of the United Nations (UN) on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been always active and making practical contribution to the world’s largest int'l organisation.

Vietnam calls for efforts to end nuclear arms raceicon

Vietnam calls for efforts to end nuclear arms race

POLITICS
06/08/2019

Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of Vietnam's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, has affirmed Vietnam’s support for efforts to disarm nuclear weapons through regional and international multilateral mechanisms.

UK, US, and Australia support training for staff Vietnam's peace-keeping forcesicon

UK, US, and Australia support training for staff Vietnam's peace-keeping forces

POLITICS
20/06/2019

A training course for staff of Vietnam’s military level-2 field hospital No.2 was launched in Hanoi on June 19 with the support of partners from the UK, the US, and Australia.

Int’l law body hails Vietnam’s realitiesicon

Int’l law body hails Vietnam’s realities

POLITICS
16/06/2019

Members of the International Law Commission (ILC) have hailed the realities in Vietnam and Southeast Asia at the first session of the just-concluded 71st general assembly at the UN office in Geneva.

Vietnam’s priorities after winning UNSC non-permanent seaticon

Vietnam’s priorities after winning UNSC non-permanent seat

VIDEO
10/06/2019

Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh has stressed the need to further boost the role of multilateralism in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency's reporter after Vietnam won a seat on the UNSC.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks about “dual responsibility” after Vietnam elected to UNSCicon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks about “dual responsibility” after Vietnam elected to UNSC

POLITICS
09/06/2019

Vietnam will shoulder “great and dual responsibility” as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure and ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Countries congratulate Vietnam on winning election to UNSCicon

Countries congratulate Vietnam on winning election to UNSC

POLITICS
09/06/2019

Representatives from many countries at the United Nations sent congratulations to Vietnam on becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 with 192 votes of the total 193 UN member countries.

 
 
