UNDP

Women parliamentarians play important role in Vietnam’s development: studyicon
POLITICS06/02/20210

Women parliamentarians play important role in Vietnam’s development: study

The UNDP is looking forward to continuing to work with Vietnam’s National Assembly towards closing the gender gap, both qualitatively and quantitatively, UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen noted.
 
Equipping localities in climate fight

Equipping localities in climate fight

icon05/02/20210
Caution urged for SME fund processes

Caution urged for SME fund processes

icon23/01/20210
Vietnam listed in high human development category group: UNDP new reporticon

Vietnam listed in high human development category group: UNDP new report

SOCIETY
17/12/2020
Vietnam has broken into the group of countries with high human development, but this remarkable progress has been accompanied with relatively high pressures on the planet.
Vietnam promotes preservation of wetland protected areasicon

Vietnam promotes preservation of wetland protected areas

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/11/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and the UNDP organised the closing workshop of the project titled 'Conservation of Critical Wetland Protected Areas and Linked Landscapes' in Hanoi on November 26.
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introducedicon

Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced

POLITICS
05/09/2020
The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?icon

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?

FEATURE
29/05/2020
It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a 'new normal' state after it reopened the economy in late April.
30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP reporticon

30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report

SOCIETY
13/05/2020
A UNDP report has found that some 30 percent of respondents in Vietnam who have disabilities were made unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic while another 49 percent saw their working hours cut.
Anti-corruption charge in Vietnam commendedicon

Anti-corruption charge in Vietnam commended

POLITICS
06/05/2020
Vietnam’s intensified crackdown on corruption has continued to draw praise from the international community.
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response effortsicon

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020
The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.
Over $30 million for Vietnam to enhance climate resilienceicon

Over $30 million for Vietnam to enhance climate resilience

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a non-refundable aid worth 30.2 million USD to help Vietnam enhance climate resilience, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international statureicon

UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international stature

POLITICS
11/01/2020
Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.
Vietnam is close to joining high human development group: UNDPicon

Vietnam is close to joining high human development group: UNDP

SOCIETY
18/12/2019
Currently, Vietnam ranks 118th out of 189 countries, making good progress in human development, with an average HDI growth of 1.36% during the period of 1990 - 2018.
Vietnam revises GDP in line with international practicesicon

Vietnam revises GDP in line with international practices

BUSINESS
15/12/2019
The revision of the size of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2011-2017 is in line with international practices and serves as a foundation for the country's development path in the next 10 years, an official has said.
Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDPicon

Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDP

POLITICS
13/12/2019
Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.
Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PMicon

Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PM

POLITICS
12/12/2019
The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.
Da Nang and UNDP strengthen co-operation to build smart and green cityicon

Da Nang and UNDP strengthen co-operation to build smart and green city

SOCIETY
05/11/2019
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and central Da Nang City will build a lab together to accelerate the socio-economic development and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals of the city.
ASEAN, China, UNDP exchange ideas on poverty reductionicon

ASEAN, China, UNDP exchange ideas on poverty reduction

SOCIETY
05/09/2019
The fourth ASEAN-China-United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Symposium began in Hanoi on Wednesday with discussion focusing on innovation in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and eradicating poverty.
First exhibition on plastic waste opens in Hanoiicon

First exhibition on plastic waste opens in Hanoi

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/06/2019
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in coordination with photographer Nguyen Viet Hung, or Lekima Hung, organised a photo exhibition on plastic waste in Hanoi on June 4.  
PAPI 2018: Đói nghèo vẫn là ‘vấn đề hệ trọng nhất’ với đa số người dânicon

PAPI 2018: Đói nghèo vẫn là ‘vấn đề hệ trọng nhất’ với đa số người dân

TuanVietNam
02/04/2019
 - Mặc dù năm 2018 Việt Nam đạt tỷ lệ tăng trưởng GDP “kỷ lục” khoảng 7%, song nhiều người dân vẫn tiếp tục quan ngại về đói nghèo, coi đây là 'vấn đề hệ trọng nhất'.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
