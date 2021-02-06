UNDP
The UNDP is looking forward to continuing to work with Vietnam’s National Assembly towards closing the gender gap, both qualitatively and quantitatively, UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen noted.
17/12/2020
Vietnam has broken into the group of countries with high human development, but this remarkable progress has been accompanied with relatively high pressures on the planet.
27/11/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and the UNDP organised the closing workshop of the project titled 'Conservation of Critical Wetland Protected Areas and Linked Landscapes' in Hanoi on November 26.
05/09/2020
The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.
29/05/2020
It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a 'new normal' state after it reopened the economy in late April.
13/05/2020
A UNDP report has found that some 30 percent of respondents in Vietnam who have disabilities were made unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic while another 49 percent saw their working hours cut.
06/05/2020
Vietnam’s intensified crackdown on corruption has continued to draw praise from the international community.
18/03/2020
The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.
14/03/2020
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a non-refundable aid worth 30.2 million USD to help Vietnam enhance climate resilience, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
11/01/2020
Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.
18/12/2019
Currently, Vietnam ranks 118th out of 189 countries, making good progress in human development, with an average HDI growth of 1.36% during the period of 1990 - 2018.
15/12/2019
The revision of the size of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2011-2017 is in line with international practices and serves as a foundation for the country's development path in the next 10 years, an official has said.
13/12/2019
Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.
12/12/2019
The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.
05/11/2019
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and central Da Nang City will build a lab together to accelerate the socio-economic development and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals of the city.
05/09/2019
The fourth ASEAN-China-United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Symposium began in Hanoi on Wednesday with discussion focusing on innovation in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and eradicating poverty.
05/06/2019
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in coordination with photographer Nguyen Viet Hung, or Lekima Hung, organised a photo exhibition on plastic waste in Hanoi on June 4.
02/04/2019
- Mặc dù năm 2018 Việt Nam đạt tỷ lệ tăng trưởng GDP “kỷ lục” khoảng 7%, song nhiều người dân vẫn tiếp tục quan ngại về đói nghèo, coi đây là 'vấn đề hệ trọng nhất'.