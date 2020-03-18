unemployment rate
Every time a new coronavirus infection case is uncovered, Ngoc, 26, and her colleagues feel worried about who will be the next worker laid off.
26/12/2019
M&A has been and will continue to be the major investment trend in Vietnam’s educational sector in the time to come, according to Troy Griffiths, deputy CEO of Savills Vietnam.
12/12/2019
Between 70 and 80 percent of the unemployed are junior college (3-year training) or university (4-5 year training) graduates.
18/10/2019
More than 100,000 bachelor’s degree graduates cannot find jobs, according to the latest labor bulletin.
03/10/2019
Many school graduates cannot find jobs, and enterprises complain they cannot find suitable workers or have to retrain them.
25/09/2019
Economists have voiced their disappointment about the draft of the amended labor code, saying that the competitiveness of the national economy will weaken because of rigid regulations on extra working hours and wages.
23/06/2019
Doan Mau Diep, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks to the Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper about how Vietnam will revise the retirement age for workers or State employees.