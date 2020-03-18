Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese workers worried about losing jobs amid Covid-19 outbreakicon
BUSINESS18/03/20200

Vietnamese workers worried about losing jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak

Every time a new coronavirus infection case is uncovered, Ngoc, 26, and her colleagues feel worried about who will be the next worker laid off.

 
Vietnamese students still lack soft skills

Vietnamese students still lack soft skills

icon15/03/20200
High number of university graduates remain unemployed

High number of university graduates remain unemployed

icon30/12/20190
Vietnam's educational sector to see more M&amp;A dealsicon

Vietnam's educational sector to see more M&A deals

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

M&A has been and will continue to be the major investment trend in Vietnam’s educational sector in the time to come, according to Troy Griffiths, deputy CEO of Savills Vietnam.

In Vietnam, unemployment rate among higher education graduates is higher than othersicon

In Vietnam, unemployment rate among higher education graduates is higher than others

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

Between 70 and 80 percent of the unemployed are junior college (3-year training) or university (4-5 year training) graduates.

In Vietnam, many bachelor’s-degree graduates can't find jobsicon

In Vietnam, many bachelor’s-degree graduates can't find jobs

SOCIETY
18/10/2019

More than 100,000 bachelor’s degree graduates cannot find jobs, according to the latest labor bulletin.

VN enterprises, schools prepare to train more laborersicon

VN enterprises, schools prepare to train more laborers

SOCIETY
03/10/2019

Many school graduates cannot find jobs, and enterprises complain they cannot find suitable workers or have to retrain them.

Amended labor code draft could weaken Vietnam's competitiveness: economistsicon

Amended labor code draft could weaken Vietnam's competitiveness: economists

BUSINESS
25/09/2019

Economists have voiced their disappointment about the draft of the amended labor code, saying that the competitiveness of the national economy will weaken because of rigid regulations on extra working hours and wages.

Why we have to increase the retirement age?icon

Why we have to increase the retirement age?

SOCIETY
23/06/2019

Doan Mau Diep, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks to the Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper about how Vietnam will revise the retirement age for workers or State employees.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
