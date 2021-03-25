unhrc
The 46th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), held at the UN office in Geneva, concluded on Wednesday.
11/10/2020
On October 7 at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the United Nations Human Rights Council ended its 45th regular session.
08/10/2020
A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.
30/12/2019
The most outstanding event in 2019 is Vietnam’s completion of the third cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) with very positive results.
21/12/2019
Recently, at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva (Switzerland), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN) conducted its final discussions, passing 37 Resolutions and the Presidential Statement at the 42nd session.
21/12/2019
Vietnam has achieved many successes in socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining regional and international peace and stability, and creating an important basis and prerequisite to ensure and enforce human rights.
17/12/2019
The Vietnamese delegation actively contributed to discussions at the UNHRC session and negotiation sessions on draft resolutions.
12/12/2019
Although facing many difficulties and challenges, both objective and subjective, Vietnam has achieved great achievements in protection and promotion of human rights, which have gained the trust and compliment of the international community.
12/12/2019
The PM approved the Plan to strengthen the implementation of the ICCPR, after Vietnam successfully defended the National Report under the UPR 3rd Cycle at a dialogue with the UN Commission for Human Rights in mid-2019.
10/12/2019
After the first difficult period of joining UPR, Vietnam has gradually demonstrated its efforts and commitments in promoting and improving human rights issues.
30/11/2019
Member states of the UN Human Rights Council highly praise Vietnam's serious preparation of the National Report under the Universal Periodic Review mechanism on the protection and promotion of human rights in Vietnam.
16/07/2019
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has adopted a resolution on climate change and human rights co-authored by Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh, during its 41st session in Geneva, Switzerland on July 11-12.
05/07/2019
Vietnam accepts 241, or nearly 83 percent, of 291 recommendations made by UN member countries within the framework of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, said Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.