VN attends 46th regular session of UN Human Rights Council
VN attends 46th regular session of UN Human Rights Council

The 46th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), held at the UN office in Geneva, concluded on Wednesday.
 
Vietnam stands for election to UNHRC in 2023-2025 tenure

Vietnam stands for election to UNHRC in 2023-2025 tenure

Vietnam highlights attainments in children, PWDs' rights promotion

Vietnam highlights attainments in children, PWDs’ rights promotion

Vietnam asserts consistency in protecting and promoting human rights

Vietnam asserts consistency in protecting and promoting human rights

11/10/2020
On October 7 at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the United Nations Human Rights Council ended its 45th regular session.
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC's 45th regular session

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session

08/10/2020
A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.
International community highly appreciates Vietnam's efforts to ensure human rights

International community highly appreciates Vietnam's efforts to ensure human rights

30/12/2019
The most outstanding event in 2019 is Vietnam’s completion of the third cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) with very positive results.
Vietnam actively contributes to drafting resolutions and co-sponsoring many initiatives

Vietnam actively contributes to drafting resolutions and co-sponsoring many initiatives

21/12/2019
Recently, at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva (Switzerland), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN) conducted its final discussions, passing 37 Resolutions and the Presidential Statement at the 42nd session.  
Vietnam actively integrates with the world in ensuring human rights

Vietnam actively integrates with the world in ensuring human rights

21/12/2019
Vietnam has achieved many successes in socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining regional and international peace and stability, and creating an important basis and prerequisite to ensure and enforce human rights.  
UNHRC adopts Resolution on Human Rights, co-authored by Vietnam

UNHRC adopts Resolution on Human Rights, co-authored by Vietnam

17/12/2019
The Vietnamese delegation actively contributed to discussions at the UNHRC session and negotiation sessions on draft resolutions.  
Vietnam's strong steps in human rights promotion

Vietnam's strong steps in human rights promotion

12/12/2019
Although facing many difficulties and challenges, both objective and subjective, Vietnam has achieved great achievements in protection and promotion of human rights, which have gained the trust and compliment of the international community.   
Challenges and opportunities to effectively implement the ICCPR

Challenges and opportunities to effectively implement the ICCPR

12/12/2019
The PM approved the Plan to strengthen the implementation of the ICCPR, after Vietnam successfully defended the National Report under the UPR 3rd Cycle at a dialogue with the UN Commission for Human Rights in mid-2019.  
Paying special attention to UPR, Vietnam seriously fulfills its obligations and commitments

Paying special attention to UPR, Vietnam seriously fulfills its obligations and commitments

10/12/2019
After the first difficult period of joining UPR, Vietnam has gradually demonstrated its efforts and commitments in promoting and improving human rights issues.  
UN Human Rights Council approves Vietnam's Third Cycle UPR Report

UN Human Rights Council approves Vietnam's Third Cycle UPR Report

30/11/2019
Member states of the UN Human Rights Council highly praise Vietnam's serious preparation of the National Report under the Universal Periodic Review mechanism on the protection and promotion of human rights in Vietnam.  
UNHRC adopts Vietnam's resolution on climate change and human rights

UNHRC adopts Vietnam's resolution on climate change and human rights

16/07/2019
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has adopted a resolution on climate change and human rights co-authored by Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh, during its 41st session in Geneva, Switzerland on July 11-12.
Vietnam accepts nearly 83% of UN's human rights recommendations

Vietnam accepts nearly 83% of UN’s human rights recommendations

05/07/2019
Vietnam accepts 241, or nearly 83 percent, of 291 recommendations made by UN member countries within the framework of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, said Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.
 
 
