Uniqlo

tin tức về Uniqlo mới nhất

Thời trang ngoại đổ bộ, hàng nội địa trước cuộc chiến khốc liệticon
Thị trường10/03/20200

Thời trang ngoại đổ bộ, hàng nội địa trước cuộc chiến khốc liệt

Sau Zara, HM thì Uniqlo cũng đã có mặt tại thị trường Hà Nội. Trong khi người tiêu dùng hồ hởi thì các thương hiệu trong nước đứng trước cuộc cạnh tranh khốc liệt.

 
UNIQLO opens second flagship store in Vietnam

UNIQLO opens second flagship store in Vietnam

icon06/03/20200
Low supplies trouble textiles and garments

Low supplies trouble textiles and garments

icon06/03/20200
Foreign retailers hurry to cash in on Vietnamese marketicon

Foreign retailers hurry to cash in on Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.

Foreign brands shake up Vietnamese fashion marketicon

Foreign brands shake up Vietnamese fashion market

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Vietnamese fashion brands are feeling the heat as more and more foreign brands have arrived.

International fast fashion brands see opportunities in Vietnamese marketicon

International fast fashion brands see opportunities in Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
24/01/2020

A number of famous international fast fashion brands have arrived in the promising Vietnamese market.

Japanese fashion giants see new frontier in Vietnamicon

Japanese fashion giants see new frontier in Vietnam

BUSINESS
22/01/2020

Japanese fashion brands are swooping into Vietnam as local consumers become more brand-sensitive as they grow prosperous.

Thời trang 'mỳ ăn liền' đổ đến, kiếm triệu USD từ Việt Namicon

Thời trang 'mỳ ăn liền' đổ đến, kiếm triệu USD từ Việt Nam

Đầu tư
21/01/2020

Hàng loạt thương hiệu thời trang nhanh đang đổ bộ vào Việt Nam bởi tiềm năng rất lớn của thị trường trong nước.

Giant internaitonal brands prefer fashion-conscious HCM Cityicon

Giant internaitonal brands prefer fashion-conscious HCM City

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

With the opening of the first Uniqlo store in Vietnam, HCM City has added another fashion giant to its growing list of popular brands.

Cuộc đua gay gắt giữa các nhà bán lẻ Hàn Quốc và Nhật Bản tại Việt Namicon

Cuộc đua gay gắt giữa các nhà bán lẻ Hàn Quốc và Nhật Bản tại Việt Nam

Thị trường
18/12/2019

Các nhà bán lẻ Hàn Quốc tấn công vào thị trường Việt Nam sau khi mất thị phần tại quê nhà. Nhưng tại đây, họ cũng bước vào cuộc đua khốc liệt.

Vietnamese fashion brands earn high revenue but modest profiticon

Vietnamese fashion brands earn high revenue but modest profit

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

The revenue of Vietnamese fashion brands continuously increases year after year, which shows that they have firm positions in the market despite the presence of many famous foreign brands.

Crowds out in force for launch of first Uniqlo store in downtown HCM Cityicon

Crowds out in force for launch of first Uniqlo store in downtown HCM City

BUSINESS
08/12/2019

Uniqlo, a global apparel retailer from Japan, opened its first store in Vietnam on Dong Khoi, a high-end shopping street in HCMC’s District 1 on December 6, with hundreds of fashion lovers turning out to mark the launch of the store.

Vietnam attracts foreign fast-fashion brandsicon

Vietnam attracts foreign fast-fashion brands

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Zara’s revenue reached VND1.7 trillion in 2018, six times higher than 2016 thanks to the Vietnamese people’s preference for fast fashion styles.

Vietnamese fashion brands struggle to survive in home marketicon

Vietnamese fashion brands struggle to survive in home market

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

Selling nearly all of its shares to its Japanese partner, MTV Global Fashion, which owns the Vascara brand, has been added to the list of local companies bought by foreign firms.

Big fashion brands enter Vietnam marketicon

Big fashion brands enter Vietnam market

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

The Vietnamese fashion market has been busy in recent years with the presence of big players in the industry.

UNIQLO to launch first store in Vietnam on December 6icon

UNIQLO to launch first store in Vietnam on December 6

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today officially announced its launching date in Vietnam. The brand’s first store, UNIQLO Dong Khoi, will open on December 6 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Pressures from aging people may lead UNIQLO targeting Vietnamicon

Pressures from aging people may lead UNIQLO targeting Vietnam

BUSINESS
31/10/2019

The increasing number of elderly and the shrinking young population of Japan may be the main reasons pushing UNIQLO to other markets, including Vietnam.

Thời trang Nhật Bản đổ bộ Việt Namicon

Thời trang Nhật Bản đổ bộ Việt Nam

Đầu tư
31/10/2019

“Việt Nam là một trong những thị trường trọng tâm ở khu vực Đông Nam Á”, nhà bán lẻ đến từ Nhật Bản cho biết. Các đại gia bán lẻ Nhật Bản đang đổ bộ vào Việt Nam ngày càng nhiều.

Will Uniqlo earn big money in Vietnam like H&amp;M and Zara?icon

Will Uniqlo earn big money in Vietnam like H&M and Zara?

BUSINESS
26/10/2019

Uniqlo considers Vietnam a key market which will help it access the Southeast Asian market. However, the strong development of Zara, H&M, Elise and Hnoss will challenge the global Japanese brand.

Uniqlo to launch first store in downtown HCM Cityicon

Uniqlo to launch first store in downtown HCM City

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced that its first store in Vietnam will be located on Dong Khoi Street, a high-end shopping street in HCMC’s District 1, but it refused to reveal the specific launch date.

 
 
