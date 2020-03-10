Uniqlo
tin tức về Uniqlo mới nhất
Sau Zara, HM thì Uniqlo cũng đã có mặt tại thị trường Hà Nội. Trong khi người tiêu dùng hồ hởi thì các thương hiệu trong nước đứng trước cuộc cạnh tranh khốc liệt.
02/03/2020
Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.
24/02/2020
Vietnamese fashion brands are feeling the heat as more and more foreign brands have arrived.
24/01/2020
A number of famous international fast fashion brands have arrived in the promising Vietnamese market.
22/01/2020
Japanese fashion brands are swooping into Vietnam as local consumers become more brand-sensitive as they grow prosperous.
21/01/2020
Hàng loạt thương hiệu thời trang nhanh đang đổ bộ vào Việt Nam bởi tiềm năng rất lớn của thị trường trong nước.
05/01/2020
With the opening of the first Uniqlo store in Vietnam, HCM City has added another fashion giant to its growing list of popular brands.
18/12/2019
Các nhà bán lẻ Hàn Quốc tấn công vào thị trường Việt Nam sau khi mất thị phần tại quê nhà. Nhưng tại đây, họ cũng bước vào cuộc đua khốc liệt.
16/12/2019
The revenue of Vietnamese fashion brands continuously increases year after year, which shows that they have firm positions in the market despite the presence of many famous foreign brands.
08/12/2019
Uniqlo, a global apparel retailer from Japan, opened its first store in Vietnam on Dong Khoi, a high-end shopping street in HCMC’s District 1 on December 6, with hundreds of fashion lovers turning out to mark the launch of the store.
02/12/2019
Zara’s revenue reached VND1.7 trillion in 2018, six times higher than 2016 thanks to the Vietnamese people’s preference for fast fashion styles.
21/11/2019
Selling nearly all of its shares to its Japanese partner, MTV Global Fashion, which owns the Vascara brand, has been added to the list of local companies bought by foreign firms.
18/11/2019
The Vietnamese fashion market has been busy in recent years with the presence of big players in the industry.
06/11/2019
UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today officially announced its launching date in Vietnam. The brand’s first store, UNIQLO Dong Khoi, will open on December 6 in Ho Chi Minh City.
31/10/2019
The increasing number of elderly and the shrinking young population of Japan may be the main reasons pushing UNIQLO to other markets, including Vietnam.
31/10/2019
“Việt Nam là một trong những thị trường trọng tâm ở khu vực Đông Nam Á”, nhà bán lẻ đến từ Nhật Bản cho biết. Các đại gia bán lẻ Nhật Bản đang đổ bộ vào Việt Nam ngày càng nhiều.
26/10/2019
Uniqlo considers Vietnam a key market which will help it access the Southeast Asian market. However, the strong development of Zara, H&M, Elise and Hnoss will challenge the global Japanese brand.
19/10/2019
Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced that its first store in Vietnam will be located on Dong Khoi Street, a high-end shopping street in HCMC’s District 1, but it refused to reveal the specific launch date.