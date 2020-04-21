United Nations Security Council
tin tức về United Nations Security Council mới nhất
icon
The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).
icon POLITICS
31/03/2020
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.
icon POLITICS
05/03/2020
The Foreign Ministry’s female staff, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held a gathering in Hanoi on March 4 on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).
icon POLITICS
30/01/2020
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met in New York on January 29 to discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, under the chair of Vietnam that holds the council’s presidency in January.
icon POLITICS
22/01/2020
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 21 held a periodic open debate on the Middle East situation, including Palestine, under the chair of Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
17/01/2020
Senior officials of ASEAN countries met in the first ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of 2020 in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16.
icon POLITICS
14/01/2020
2020 is a landmark year for Vietnam in the international arena. It is assuming a two-year-long non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, which includes two months as president of the highest decision-making body of world politics.
icon POLITICS
14/01/2020
Vietnam presided over a United Nations Security Council session on January 13.
icon POLITICS
11/01/2020
The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.
icon POLITICS
08/01/2020
Vietnam’s assumption of the UNSC’s non-permanent membership for the 2020-2021 tenure and the UNSC’s presidency in January 2020 is a valuable opportunity for the country to contribute to the international community.
icon POLITICS
02/01/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent out a message on the occasion of Vietnam’s assumption of the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.
icon POLITICS
27/12/2019
Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has affirmed that the Party, State, Government and people of Laos will do their best to help Vietnam fulfill its role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.
icon POLITICS
23/11/2019
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to speed up global governance reform, firstly multilateral institutions, in order to effectively deal with global issues.
icon VIDEO
09/06/2019
Three years ago, 193 member countries approved the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, pledging that no one will be left behind by 2030. Since then, Vietnam’s efforts to realise the agenda
icon VIDEO
07/06/2019
Vietnam officially won the election to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly on June 7.
icon POLITICS
29/05/2019
Vietnam has a big opportunity to win a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has said.