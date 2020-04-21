Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
United Nations Security Council

tin tức về United Nations Security Council mới nhất

UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operationicon
POLITICS9 giờ trước0

UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation

The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

 
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions

icon21/04/20200
Vietnam calls for security in Mali

Vietnam calls for security in Mali

icon08/04/20200
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemicicon

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic

POLITICS
31/03/2020

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

Female diplomats meet ahead of International Women Dayicon

Female diplomats meet ahead of International Women Day

POLITICS
05/03/2020

The Foreign Ministry’s female staff, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held a gathering in Hanoi on March 4 on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).

Vietnam chairs UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Syriaicon

Vietnam chairs UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Syria

POLITICS
30/01/2020

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met in New York on January 29 to discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, under the chair of Vietnam that holds the council’s presidency in January.

Vietnam chairs UNSC open debate on Middle East situationicon

Vietnam chairs UNSC open debate on Middle East situation

POLITICS
22/01/2020

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 21 held a periodic open debate on the Middle East situation, including Palestine, under the chair of Vietnam.

ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM Retreaticon

ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM Retreat

POLITICS
17/01/2020

Senior officials of ASEAN countries met in the first ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of 2020 in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16.

The centrality of Vietnam for stability in Asiaicon

The centrality of Vietnam for stability in Asia

POLITICS
14/01/2020

2020 is a landmark year for Vietnam in the international arena. It is assuming a two-year-long non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, which includes two months as president of the highest decision-making body of world politics.

Vietnam presides over UNSC session on Yemen, Colombiaicon

Vietnam presides over UNSC session on Yemen, Colombia

POLITICS
14/01/2020

Vietnam presided over a United Nations Security Council session on January 13.

Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New Yorkicon

Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New York

POLITICS
11/01/2020

The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.

UNSC presidency – “golden chance” for Vietnam: Deputy PMicon

UNSC presidency – “golden chance” for Vietnam: Deputy PM

POLITICS
08/01/2020

Vietnam’s assumption of the UNSC’s non-permanent membership for the 2020-2021 tenure and the UNSC’s presidency in January 2020 is a valuable opportunity for the country to contribute to the international community.

Top leader’s message on Vietnam’s assumption of ASEAN, UNSC positionsicon

Top leader’s message on Vietnam’s assumption of ASEAN, UNSC positions

POLITICS
02/01/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent out a message on the occasion of Vietnam’s assumption of the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure. 

Lao FM commits support to Vietnam to fulfill role next yearicon

Lao FM commits support to Vietnam to fulfill role next year

POLITICS
27/12/2019

Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has affirmed that the Party, State, Government and people of Laos will do their best to help Vietnam fulfill its role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.

Vietnam calls for stronger global governance reformicon

Vietnam calls for stronger global governance reform

POLITICS
23/11/2019

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to speed up global governance reform, firstly multilateral institutions, in order to effectively deal with global issues.

Vietnam aligns with UN SDGsicon

Vietnam aligns with UN SDGs

VIDEO
09/06/2019

Three years ago, 193 member countries approved the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, pledging that no one will be left behind by 2030. Since then, Vietnam’s efforts to realise the agenda

Vietnam wins election to UNSCicon

Vietnam wins election to UNSC

VIDEO
07/06/2019

Vietnam officially won the election to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly on June 7.

Vietnam has big chance to win UNSC’s non-permanent seat: senior diplomaticon

Vietnam has big chance to win UNSC’s non-permanent seat: senior diplomat

POLITICS
29/05/2019

Vietnam has a big opportunity to win a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has said.

 
 
