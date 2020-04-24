Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

27/04/2020 08:27:04 (GMT +7)

tag
 

United Nations

tin tức về United Nations mới nhất

Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situationicon
POLITICS16 giờ trước0

Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation

 
Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

icon24/04/20200
Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

icon08/04/20200
UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international statureicon

UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international stature

POLITICS
11/01/2020

Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.

Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membershipicon

Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership

POLITICS
13/12/2019

Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

Marine plastic pollution needs thorough solutionsicon

Marine plastic pollution needs thorough solutions

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/11/2019

Vietnam has been listed as one of the top five plastic polluters in the world, so eco-friendly technical solutions and the use of bio-degradable plastic products need urgent promotion.

World lacks mechanism to handle forest fires: Malaysian PMicon

World lacks mechanism to handle forest fires: Malaysian PM

POLITICS
27/09/2019

The current international system is such that nothing could be done to compel Indonesia to deal with its forest fires, which is affecting the region, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said.

UN warns of violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmaricon

UN warns of violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

POLITICS
16/09/2019

The United Nations investigators said on September 16 that nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims remaining in Myanmar still face a serious risk of violence, warning that the repatriation of a million of this community remains "impossible".

Vietnam aligns with UN SDGsicon

Vietnam aligns with UN SDGs

VIDEO
09/06/2019

Three years ago, 193 member countries approved the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, pledging that no one will be left behind by 2030. Since then, Vietnam’s efforts to realise the agenda

Vietnam has big chance to win UNSC’s non-permanent seat: senior diplomaticon

Vietnam has big chance to win UNSC’s non-permanent seat: senior diplomat

POLITICS
29/05/2019

Vietnam has a big opportunity to win a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has said.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 