United Nations
tin tức về United Nations mới nhất
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation
11/01/2020
Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.
13/12/2019
Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.
30/11/2019
Vietnam has been listed as one of the top five plastic polluters in the world, so eco-friendly technical solutions and the use of bio-degradable plastic products need urgent promotion.
27/09/2019
The current international system is such that nothing could be done to compel Indonesia to deal with its forest fires, which is affecting the region, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said.
16/09/2019
The United Nations investigators said on September 16 that nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims remaining in Myanmar still face a serious risk of violence, warning that the repatriation of a million of this community remains "impossible".
09/06/2019
Three years ago, 193 member countries approved the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, pledging that no one will be left behind by 2030. Since then, Vietnam’s efforts to realise the agenda
29/05/2019
Vietnam has a big opportunity to win a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has said.