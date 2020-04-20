universities
tin tức về universities mới nhất
Almost half of all universities nationwide are turning to online tutoring to make sure students can keep up with their studies.
SOCIETY
07/03/2020
Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.
SOCIETY
12/02/2020
Lecturers and students at many universities in HCM City and elsewhere are making hand sanitisers and giving them for free to staff and students amid the public health emergency caused by the new strain of coronavirus.
SOCIETY
06/02/2020
As concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mount, all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide are letting their students stay at home as part of enhanced measures to prevent the virus’ spread.
SOCIETY
02/02/2020
Several universities in Hanoi have permitted their students to stay at home for one more week after Tet to help prevent and control the spread of coronavirus.
SOCIETY
13/01/2020
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha talks with about his plan to grant more universities autonomous rights.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020
Universities in Vietnam have had an increasing number of scientific articles published in prestigious international journals.
SOCIETY
11/12/2019
Well-equipped and modern academic libraries to meet students’ demand of learning and relaxing are becoming an ideal destinations of students after class, break time and even weekends.
SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Experienced leader and academic, Professor Peter Coloe, has been appointed RMIT Vietnam Chairman.