universities

tin tức về universities mới nhất

Online training should be promoted: Ministryicon
SOCIETY20/04/20200

Online training should be promoted: Ministry

Almost half of all universities nationwide are turning to online tutoring to make sure students can keep up with their studies.

 
45% of universities provide online teaching in response to COVID-19

45% of universities provide online teaching in response to COVID-19

icon19/04/20200
VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality

VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality

icon17/04/20200
HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16icon

HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16

SOCIETY
07/03/2020

Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.

Universities make, distribute hand sanitisers to students, stafficon

Universities make, distribute hand sanitisers to students, staff

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

Lecturers and students at many universities in HCM City and elsewhere are making hand sanitisers and giving them for free to staff and students amid the public health emergency caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

Schools nationwide close to prevent coronavirus spreadicon

Schools nationwide close to prevent coronavirus spread

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

As concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mount, all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide are letting their students stay at home as part of enhanced measures to prevent the virus’ spread.

Hanoi universities allow students to stay at home amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Hanoi universities allow students to stay at home amid coronavirus outbreak

SOCIETY
02/02/2020

Several universities in Hanoi have permitted their students to stay at home for one more week after Tet to help prevent and control the spread of coronavirus.

More universities are granted self-autonomyicon

More universities are granted self-autonomy

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha talks with about his plan to grant more universities autonomous rights. 

Bonuses encourage lecturers to do scientific research, but problems remainicon

Bonuses encourage lecturers to do scientific research, but problems remain

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020

Universities in Vietnam have had an increasing number of scientific articles published in prestigious international journals.

Modern university libraries serve students’ learning demandicon

Modern university libraries serve students’ learning demand

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

Well-equipped and modern academic libraries to meet students’ demand of learning and relaxing are becoming an ideal destinations of students after class, break time and even weekends.

RMIT Vietnam appoints new Chairmanicon

RMIT Vietnam appoints new Chairman

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

Experienced leader and academic, Professor Peter Coloe, has been appointed RMIT Vietnam Chairman.

 
 
