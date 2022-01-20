 
university admission

tin tức về university admission mới nhất

7.0 IELTS band score: still not high enough for Vietnamese parents, students
7.0 IELTS band score: still not high enough for Vietnamese parents, students

Parents are willing to spend tens of millions of dong on English lessons that prepare their children for the IELTS test.
 
Students focus on IELTS, neglect science subjects

Students focus on IELTS, neglect science subjects

University admission: schools prefer students with international certificates

University admission: schools prefer students with international certificates

Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh

Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh

SOCIETY
22/05/2020
The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 21 sentenced 15 defendants involved in the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal
VN schools rush to run high-quality training programs that charge more tuition

VN schools rush to run high-quality training programs that charge more tuition

SOCIETY
10/03/2020
In 2006, a national key project hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) was launched and applied on a trial basis at 10 key universities in Vietnam.
 
 
