Many public universities report rector vacanciesicon
SOCIETY6 giờ trước0

Many public universities report rector vacancies

A number of public universities have reported vacancies for the post of rector or their boards of management. The vacancies have lasted from several months to several years.
 
The more autonomous universities are, the higher rankings they receive

The more autonomous universities are, the higher rankings they receive

icon05/12/20200
Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings

Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings

icon04/09/20200
Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?icon

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?

SOCIETY
26/08/2020
Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.
Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asiaicon

Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asia

SOCIETY
04/06/2020
Vietnam has seen three representatives among Asia's 500 best universities this year.
Vietnam's educational highlights of 2019icon

Vietnam's educational highlights of 2019

SOCIETY
03/01/2020
The preparation for the new general education program from the 2020-2021 academic year caught special attention from the public in 2019.
Hanoi university named in world top 400 in engineering and techicon

Hanoi university named in world top 400 in engineering and tech

SOCIETY
18/10/2019
Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) has been listed among the world's top 400 strongest universities for engineering and technology.
Vietnam changes names, rearranges medical schoolsicon

Vietnam changes names, rearranges medical schools

SOCIETY
05/10/2019
There are over 50 universities in the country that provide majors related to human health, including 10 specialized schools that have only health related faculties.
Vietnam’s universities among top 1,000icon

Vietnam’s universities among top 1,000

SOCIETY
29/09/2019
Some of Vietnam’s universities have found their names in prestigious rankings of the world’s best universities.
International ranking of Vietnamese universities in publicationsicon

International ranking of Vietnamese universities in publications

SOCIETY
04/09/2019
In 2018, research institutes and education establishments in Vietnam had published 6,707 scientific research works on ISI journals, according to Web of Science (WoS).
First Vietnamese university among world’s top 1,000icon

First Vietnamese university among world’s top 1,000

SOCIETY
19/08/2019
Ton Duc Thang University in Ho Chi Minh City has become the first university in Vietnam entering Academic Ranking of World Universities’ top 1,000, reported the VN Government Portal.  
Benefits outweigh drawbacks in university ranking participationicon

Benefits outweigh drawbacks in university ranking participation

SOCIETY
19/04/2019
Many Vietnamese universities lately have entered international and regional ranking lists, a positive signal that domestic universities are gradually meeting strict global demands in higher education and contributing to the community.  
 
 
