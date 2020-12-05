university ranking
tin tức về university ranking mới nhất
icon
A number of public universities have reported vacancies for the post of rector or their boards of management. The vacancies have lasted from several months to several years.
icon SOCIETY
26/08/2020
Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.
icon SOCIETY
04/06/2020
Vietnam has seen three representatives among Asia's 500 best universities this year.
icon SOCIETY
03/01/2020
The preparation for the new general education program from the 2020-2021 academic year caught special attention from the public in 2019.
icon SOCIETY
18/10/2019
Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) has been listed among the world's top 400 strongest universities for engineering and technology.
icon SOCIETY
05/10/2019
There are over 50 universities in the country that provide majors related to human health, including 10 specialized schools that have only health related faculties.
icon SOCIETY
29/09/2019
Some of Vietnam’s universities have found their names in prestigious rankings of the world’s best universities.
icon SOCIETY
04/09/2019
In 2018, research institutes and education establishments in Vietnam had published 6,707 scientific research works on ISI journals, according to Web of Science (WoS).
icon SOCIETY
19/08/2019
Ton Duc Thang University in Ho Chi Minh City has become the first university in Vietnam entering Academic Ranking of World Universities’ top 1,000, reported the VN Government Portal.
icon SOCIETY
19/04/2019
Many Vietnamese universities lately have entered international and regional ranking lists, a positive signal that domestic universities are gradually meeting strict global demands in higher education and contributing to the community.