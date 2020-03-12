UNSC
Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.
23/02/2020
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, attended first activities within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament 2020.
12/02/2020
The following is the full text of the statement by the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, at the UNSC Briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” on February 11.
11/02/2020
The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course regarding the operation of heavy engineering equipment for UN peacekeepers in Hanoi on February 10, as part of the 2020 UN Triangular Partnership Project (TPP).
08/02/2020
Vietnam supports the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UNSC to strengthen their cooperation in line with the UN Charter, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.
02/02/2020
Vietnam has completed what it planned to do during the month it held the presidency of the UN Security Council, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.
25/01/2020
20/01/2020
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.
10/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh had meetings with countries’ leaders and foreign ministers that took part in a ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 9.
03/01/2020
From January 1, 2020, Vietnam will officially assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.
13/12/2019
Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.
11/12/2019
Vietnam is considered as one of the countries actively realizing the sustainable development goals launched by the United Nations (UN).
03/12/2019
In 2020, with the dual role of ASEAN Chairman and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Vietnam will have many open opportunities to further promote human rights.
01/12/2019
Vietnam has set specific priority goals: Contributing to prevent conflict, enhance diplomatic prevention, resolve conflicts through peaceful measures, fight against climate change and promote human rights.
10/06/2019
Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh has stressed the need to further boost the role of multilateralism in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency's reporter after Vietnam won a seat on the UNSC.
09/06/2019
Vietnam will shoulder “great and dual responsibility” as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure and ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
09/06/2019
Representatives from many countries at the United Nations sent congratulations to Vietnam on becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 with 192 votes of the total 193 UN member countries.
09/06/2019
Three years ago, 193 member countries approved the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, pledging that no one will be left behind by 2030. Since then, Vietnam’s efforts to realise the agenda