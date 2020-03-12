Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 27/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/03/2020 16:06:56 (GMT +7)

tag
 

UNSC

tin tức về UNSC mới nhất

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libyaicon
POLITICS6 giờ trước0

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

 
Vietnam voices concerns over terrorism, violence in Africa

Vietnam voices concerns over terrorism, violence in Africa

icon12/03/20200
Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

icon05/03/20200
Vietnam attends disarmament conference in Genevaicon

Vietnam attends disarmament conference in Geneva

POLITICS
23/02/2020

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, attended first activities within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament 2020.

Vietnam affirms support for Palestinian people’s struggle for inalienable rightsicon

Vietnam affirms support for Palestinian people’s struggle for inalienable rights

POLITICS
12/02/2020

The following is the full text of the statement by the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, at the UNSC Briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” on February 11.

Training course for UN peacekeeping engineers opens in Hanoiicon

Training course for UN peacekeeping engineers opens in Hanoi

POLITICS
11/02/2020

The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course regarding the operation of heavy engineering equipment for UN peacekeepers in Hanoi on February 10, as part of the 2020 UN Triangular Partnership Project (TPP).

Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperationicon

Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperation

POLITICS
08/02/2020

Vietnam supports the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UNSC to strengthen their cooperation in line with the UN Charter, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Vietnam achieves targets during UNSC presidency month: Ambassadoricon

Vietnam achieves targets during UNSC presidency month: Ambassador

POLITICS
02/02/2020

Vietnam has completed what it planned to do during the month it held the presidency of the UN Security Council, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2019icon

Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2019

SOCIETY
25/01/2020

1.Vietnam among countries with highest GDP growth rate in region

Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperationicon

Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperation

POLITICS
20/01/2020

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.

Deputy PM meets officials from countries at UNSC open debateicon

Deputy PM meets officials from countries at UNSC open debate

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh had meetings with countries’ leaders and foreign ministers that took part in a ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 9.

Seven priorities of Vietnam at UN Security Council during 2020-2021icon

Seven priorities of Vietnam at UN Security Council during 2020-2021

POLITICS
03/01/2020

From January 1, 2020, Vietnam will officially assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.

Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membershipicon

Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership

POLITICS
13/12/2019

Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

Vietnam contributes positively to all three pillars of the United Nationsicon

Vietnam contributes positively to all three pillars of the United Nations

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

Vietnam is considered as one of the countries actively realizing the sustainable development goals launched by the United Nations (UN).

Dual roles: Opportunities for Vietnam to contribute to human right promotionicon

Dual roles: Opportunities for Vietnam to contribute to human right promotion

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

In 2020, with the dual role of ASEAN Chairman and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Vietnam will have many open opportunities to further promote human rights.

Vietnam's priorities in the month of UNSC chairmanship towards peace and security promotionicon

Vietnam's priorities in the month of UNSC chairmanship towards peace and security promotion

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

Vietnam has set specific priority goals: Contributing to prevent conflict, enhance diplomatic prevention, resolve conflicts through peaceful measures, fight against climate change and promote human rights.

Vietnam’s priorities after winning UNSC non-permanent seaticon

Vietnam’s priorities after winning UNSC non-permanent seat

VIDEO
10/06/2019

Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh has stressed the need to further boost the role of multilateralism in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency's reporter after Vietnam won a seat on the UNSC.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks about “dual responsibility” after Vietnam elected to UNSCicon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks about “dual responsibility” after Vietnam elected to UNSC

POLITICS
09/06/2019

Vietnam will shoulder “great and dual responsibility” as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure and ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Countries congratulate Vietnam on winning election to UNSCicon

Countries congratulate Vietnam on winning election to UNSC

POLITICS
09/06/2019

Representatives from many countries at the United Nations sent congratulations to Vietnam on becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 with 192 votes of the total 193 UN member countries.

Vietnam aligns with UN SDGsicon

Vietnam aligns with UN SDGs

VIDEO
09/06/2019

Three years ago, 193 member countries approved the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, pledging that no one will be left behind by 2030. Since then, Vietnam’s efforts to realise the agenda

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 