updated vietnam news
tin tức về updated vietnam news mới nhất
icon
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.
icon SOCIETY
03/03/2020
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.
icon POLITICS
19/02/2020
The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles has invited Vietnam to send peacekeeping officers to join the EU training mission in Central Africa Republic.
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has underlined the need to build field hospitals in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon SOCIETY
01/02/2020
Vietnamese workers in Japan topped 401,000 as of October 2019, an increase of 26.7 percent from a year earlier, adding up to the record of almost 1.66 million foreign workers in the country, data of the Japanese labour ministry show.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020
Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
icon POLITICS
01/02/2020
Vietnam closely follows the situation in the Middle East and welcomes all efforts to re-start the Middle East peace process, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on January 31.
icon SOCIETY
22/01/2020
Many countries are stepping up measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that have infected over 400 people, mostly in China.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/01/2020
An exhibition featuring artworks inspired by rats has opened in Hanoi to celebrate the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Rat, gathering artists from the G39 group.
icon POLITICS
14/01/2020
Vietnam presided over a United Nations Security Council session on January 13.
icon Vietnam's marine sovereignty
13/01/2020
A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020
A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ha Long Bay being recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO for a second time will take place at Sun Carnival Plaza Square, Ha Long on January 12.
icon POLITICS
11/01/2020
Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.
icon POLITICS
02/01/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent out a message on the occasion of Vietnam’s assumption of the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.
icon FEATURE
31/12/2019
In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.
icon BUSINESS
31/12/2019
One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.
icon BUSINESS
29/12/2019
Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.
icon BUSINESS
28/12/2019
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 7.02 percent in 2019, marking the second straight year the economic growth rate topping 7 percent since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).