Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:36:08 (GMT +7)

tag
 

updated vietnam news

tin tức về updated vietnam news mới nhất

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fighticon
POLITICS20/03/20200

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

 
Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Paris

Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Paris

icon12/03/20200
HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus case

HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus case

icon06/03/20200
WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Deltaicon

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Delta

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.

Vietnam invited to join EU training mission in Central Africa Republicicon

Vietnam invited to join EU training mission in Central Africa Republic

POLITICS
19/02/2020

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles has invited Vietnam to send peacekeeping officers to join the EU training mission in Central Africa Republic.

HCM City plans field hospitals to cope with novel coronavirusicon

HCM City plans field hospitals to cope with novel coronavirus

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has underlined the need to build field hospitals in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Vietnamese workers in Japan increase 26.7 percent last yearicon

Vietnamese workers in Japan increase 26.7 percent last year

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

Vietnamese workers in Japan topped 401,000 as of October 2019, an increase of 26.7 percent from a year earlier, adding up to the record of almost 1.66 million foreign workers in the country, data of the Japanese labour ministry show.

Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Teticon

Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Tet

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020

Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Vietnam welcomes all efforts to re-start Middle East peace processicon

Vietnam welcomes all efforts to re-start Middle East peace process

POLITICS
01/02/2020

Vietnam closely follows the situation in the Middle East and welcomes all efforts to re-start the Middle East peace process, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on January 31.

Countries ramp up efforts against new coronavirusicon

Countries ramp up efforts against new coronavirus

SOCIETY
22/01/2020

Many countries are stepping up measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that have infected over 400 people, mostly in China.

Hanoi exhibition presents artworks inspired by ratsicon

Hanoi exhibition presents artworks inspired by rats

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/01/2020

An exhibition featuring artworks inspired by rats has opened in Hanoi to celebrate the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Rat, gathering artists from the G39 group.

Vietnam presides over UNSC session on Yemen, Colombiaicon

Vietnam presides over UNSC session on Yemen, Colombia

POLITICS
14/01/2020

Vietnam presided over a United Nations Security Council session on January 13.

Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Seaicon

Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Sea

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
13/01/2020

A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.

Ceremony to honour Ha Long Bay's double UNESCO recognitionicon

Ceremony to honour Ha Long Bay's double UNESCO recognition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020

A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ha Long Bay being recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO for a second time will take place at Sun Carnival Plaza Square, Ha Long on January 12.

UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international statureicon

UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international stature

POLITICS
11/01/2020

Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.

Top leader’s message on Vietnam’s assumption of ASEAN, UNSC positionsicon

Top leader’s message on Vietnam’s assumption of ASEAN, UNSC positions

POLITICS
02/01/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent out a message on the occasion of Vietnam’s assumption of the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020 – 2021 tenure. 

Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism developmenticon

Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism development

FEATURE
31/12/2019

In recent years, Hanoi has established itself as a magnet for visitors from both across the country and around the world, a status the city has achieved largely by bringing into play its long-standing heritages.

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019icon

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times from 2015’s figureicon

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times from 2015’s figure

BUSINESS
29/12/2019

Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.

Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.02 percent in 2019icon

Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.02 percent in 2019

BUSINESS
28/12/2019

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 7.02 percent in 2019, marking the second straight year the economic growth rate topping 7 percent since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 