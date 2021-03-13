urban development
tin tức về urban development mới nhất
Building transport infrastructure is hoped to help Hanoi's outskirts areas develop and create the potential for modern urban development as there is less and less land available in the inner city.
02/12/2020
HCM City is speeding up urban projects in the suburbs and inter-regional areas, including major roads, in an aim to improve the quality of life for its citizens.
17/09/2020
HCM City authorities are planning to revoke “long-delayed or projects that are no longer feasible” that have affected thousands of home owners who have been asked to move to make way for these projects.
31/12/2019
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled the top 10 events of the southern metropolis in 2019 at a recent press conference.
27/12/2019
Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a strategic solution that could help HCM City address its current challenges and develop a sustainable transport network, which would help create a smart and liveable city,
05/09/2019
Phu Quoc district authorities say the hot development on the island has put pressure on the water drainage system, causing severe flooding in mid-August.
03/07/2019
The loopholes in urban development programming are behind the decline of greenery area in large cities, depriving urbanites of the right to a 'green life' .