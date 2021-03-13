 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Cuộc chiến bản quyền tin tức giữa Facebook và Autralia

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

15/03/2021 15:16:35 (GMT +7)

tag
 

urban development

tin tức về urban development mới nhất

Focus on transport infrastructure development is sound solution for Hanoi's urban planningicon
SOCIETY8 giờ trước0

Focus on transport infrastructure development is sound solution for Hanoi's urban planning

Building transport infrastructure is hoped to help Hanoi's outskirts areas develop and create the potential for modern urban development as there is less and less land available in the inner city.
 
Hanoi to approve Red River subdivision planning in June

Hanoi to approve Red River subdivision planning in June

icon13/03/20210
New policy mobilising land for HCMC's development

New policy mobilising land for HCMC's development

icon13/03/20210
HCM City speeds up projects to improve quality of life for urbanitesicon

HCM City speeds up projects to improve quality of life for urbanites

SOCIETY
02/12/2020
HCM City is speeding up urban projects in the suburbs and inter-regional areas, including major roads, in an aim to improve the quality of life for its citizens.
HCM City to revoke long-delayed projectsicon

HCM City to revoke long-delayed projects

SOCIETY
17/09/2020
HCM City authorities are planning to revoke “long-delayed or projects that are no longer feasible” that have affected thousands of home owners who have been asked to move to make way for these projects. 
HCM City announces 10 outstanding events in 2019icon

HCM City announces 10 outstanding events in 2019

POLITICS
31/12/2019
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled the top 10 events of the southern metropolis in 2019 at a recent press conference.
HCM City told to centre development around transporticon

HCM City told to centre development around transport

SOCIETY
27/12/2019
Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a strategic solution that could help HCM City address its current challenges and develop a sustainable transport network, which would help create a smart and liveable city, 
Overloaded infrastructure causes flooding on Phu Quocicon

Overloaded infrastructure causes flooding on Phu Quoc

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/09/2019
Phu Quoc district authorities say the hot development on the island has put pressure on the water drainage system, causing severe flooding in mid-August.
Large cities lack land fund for greenery, parksicon

Large cities lack land fund for greenery, parks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/07/2019
The loopholes in urban development programming are behind the decline of greenery area in large cities, depriving urbanites of the right to a 'green life' .
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 