Urban railway
tin tức về Urban railway mới nhất
The Government Inspectorate (GI) has announced violations found at the ongoing Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban elevated rail project in Hanoi.
20/03/2020
Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).
18/11/2019
Approval of completed work, auditing and origin issues are among the reasons for the delay of the official launch of the Chinese-funded 13.5-kilometer-long Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban rail line in Hanoi.
09/11/2019
JICA's survey has found urban railways are a form of transport with lower carbon emissions than cars and motorbikes.
17/07/2019
Urban railway system with its large capacity and convenience is an inevitable means of transport in a modern society.