Urban railway

tin tức về Urban railway mới nhất

Violations found at elevated railway project in Hanoiicon
SOCIETY27/11/20200

Violations found at elevated railway project in Hanoi

The Government Inspectorate (GI) has announced violations found at the ongoing Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban elevated rail project in Hanoi.

 
Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway test run finally set for next month

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway test run finally set for next month

icon21/11/20200
When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?

When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?

icon09/11/20200
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soonicon

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Opening of Hanoi’s first railway delayed by administrative obstaclesicon

Opening of Hanoi’s first railway delayed by administrative obstacles

SOCIETY
18/11/2019

Approval of completed work, auditing and origin issues are among the reasons for the delay of the  official launch of the Chinese-funded 13.5-kilometer-long Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban rail line in Hanoi.

Urban railway helps reduce carbon emissions: JICAicon

Urban railway helps reduce carbon emissions: JICA

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/11/2019

JICA's survey has found urban railways are a form of transport with lower carbon emissions than cars and motorbikes.

Urban railway breakthrough for capital’s trafficicon

Urban railway breakthrough for capital’s traffic

PHOTOS
17/07/2019

Urban railway system with its large capacity and convenience is an inevitable means of transport in a modern society.

 
 
