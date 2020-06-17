Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
US-China trade war

US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitivenessicon
BUSINESS17/06/20200

US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness

The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.

 
US bars passenger flights from China

US bars passenger flights from China

icon04/06/20200
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China

icon27/05/20200
Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnamicon

Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam

BUSINESS
07/05/2020

Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country.

Google, Microsoft accelerate shifting production to Vietnamicon

Google, Microsoft accelerate shifting production to Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

Google and Microsoft are accelerating efforts to shift production from China to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, amid the worsening novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Vietnam’s logistics wins in US-China trade waricon

Vietnam’s logistics wins in US-China trade war

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

Falling one place to 11th in the global index of emerging logistics markets, Viet Nam was still seen as a clear winner in the US-China trade war.

Vietnam footwear industry likely to hit goals in 2020icon

Vietnam footwear industry likely to hit goals in 2020

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

The domestic leather and footwear industry was in good shape to reach its goals this year, according to Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association (Lefaso).

Firms urged to comply with origin rules amid escalating protectionismicon

Firms urged to comply with origin rules amid escalating protectionism

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to strictly comply with rules of origin to avoid negative impacts on exports amid escalating trade defence measures.

Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020icon

Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

Economic growth across Southeast Asia will slow to 4.5 per cent in 2019 and remain unchanged in 2020, amidst high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions.

Is China gaining an edge in artificial intelligence?icon

Is China gaining an edge in artificial intelligence?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019

The US-China over artificial intelligence is heating up, but some warn the US could be over-reacting.

Experts warn of trade fraud risks in wood industryicon

Experts warn of trade fraud risks in wood industry

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the wood processing industry is on an upswing, but it should be tightly controlled to avoid trade fraud.

VN-Index to move flat, large-cap stocks to weakenicon

VN-Index to move flat, large-cap stocks to weaken

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index last week ended at its 13-month high but its struggle on the last two days signalled growth had stalled and it would move sideways in the coming week.

Profit drop may hamper Sharp Corporation new factory plans in Vietnamicon

Profit drop may hamper Sharp Corporation new factory plans in Vietnam

BUSINESS
10/11/2019

The decrease of net profit in the period between April and September may impact the plans of Sharp Corporation to develop a new factory in Vietnam.

US treasury chief Mnuchin in China tariff warningicon

US treasury chief Mnuchin in China tariff warning

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

Tariffs on $156bn of Chinese goods will be imposed if a trade deal is not finalised by December, Steve Mnuchin says.

Experts urged Vietnam to remain cautious over trading with USicon

Experts urged Vietnam to remain cautious over trading with US

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

Vietnam needs to remain cautious over trading with the US as with the risk of being named as currency manipulator by the latter has not faded away, according to economist Le Dang Doanh. 

Vietnam plastics industry confident of achieving export target of $3.2bicon

Vietnam plastics industry confident of achieving export target of $3.2b

BUSINESS
10/10/2019

With solid growth in shipments, the plastics industry will surely meet its full-year export target of US$3.2 billion, according to the Vietnam Plastics Association.

Vietnam's industrial real estate attracting investors amid global uncertainty: JLLicon

Vietnam's industrial real estate attracting investors amid global uncertainty: JLL

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Trade tensions between the US and China are driving increased real estate investor interest in Southeast Asian countries, with Vietnam’s industrial sector a key focal point, according to JLL Vietnam.

ADB cuts Southeast Asia growth forecasticon

ADB cuts Southeast Asia growth forecast

BUSINESS
25/09/2019

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised down its forecast on economic growth in Southeast Asia to 4.5 percent compared with a previous forecast of 4.8 percent and from last year's 5.1 percent pace.

Vietnam a magnet for foreign investors amid US-China trade waricon

Vietnam a magnet for foreign investors amid US-China trade war

BUSINESS
11/09/2019

Vietnam is now in a position to attract even more investors and promote mutual prosperity with the US, despite the uncertainties caused by the US-China trade conflict, a US official said at a trade forum last week.

Vietnam’s fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6 percent of GDP in 2019icon

Vietnam’s fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6 percent of GDP in 2019

BUSINESS
08/09/2019

Vietnam’s fiscal deficit, including principal repayments, would come in at 6.6 percent of GDP this year and next year, up from 5.9 percent in 2018, Fitch Solutions Macro Research forecast.

 
 
