The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.
07/05/2020
07/05/2020
Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country.
29/02/2020
29/02/2020
Google and Microsoft are accelerating efforts to shift production from China to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, amid the worsening novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.
18/02/2020
18/02/2020
Falling one place to 11th in the global index of emerging logistics markets, Viet Nam was still seen as a clear winner in the US-China trade war.
04/02/2020
04/02/2020
The domestic leather and footwear industry was in good shape to reach its goals this year, according to Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association (Lefaso).
06/01/2020
06/01/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to strictly comply with rules of origin to avoid negative impacts on exports amid escalating trade defence measures.
09/12/2019
09/12/2019
Economic growth across Southeast Asia will slow to 4.5 per cent in 2019 and remain unchanged in 2020, amidst high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions.
18/11/2019
18/11/2019
The US-China over artificial intelligence is heating up, but some warn the US could be over-reacting.
13/11/2019
13/11/2019
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the wood processing industry is on an upswing, but it should be tightly controlled to avoid trade fraud.
11/11/2019
11/11/2019
Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index last week ended at its 13-month high but its struggle on the last two days signalled growth had stalled and it would move sideways in the coming week.
10/11/2019
10/11/2019
The decrease of net profit in the period between April and September may impact the plans of Sharp Corporation to develop a new factory in Vietnam.
15/10/2019
15/10/2019
Tariffs on $156bn of Chinese goods will be imposed if a trade deal is not finalised by December, Steve Mnuchin says.
11/10/2019
11/10/2019
Vietnam needs to remain cautious over trading with the US as with the risk of being named as currency manipulator by the latter has not faded away, according to economist Le Dang Doanh.
10/10/2019
10/10/2019
With solid growth in shipments, the plastics industry will surely meet its full-year export target of US$3.2 billion, according to the Vietnam Plastics Association.
04/10/2019
04/10/2019
Trade tensions between the US and China are driving increased real estate investor interest in Southeast Asian countries, with Vietnam’s industrial sector a key focal point, according to JLL Vietnam.
25/09/2019
25/09/2019
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised down its forecast on economic growth in Southeast Asia to 4.5 percent compared with a previous forecast of 4.8 percent and from last year's 5.1 percent pace.
11/09/2019
11/09/2019
Vietnam is now in a position to attract even more investors and promote mutual prosperity with the US, despite the uncertainties caused by the US-China trade conflict, a US official said at a trade forum last week.
08/09/2019
08/09/2019
Vietnam’s fiscal deficit, including principal repayments, would come in at 6.6 percent of GDP this year and next year, up from 5.9 percent in 2018, Fitch Solutions Macro Research forecast.