US news
The former producer was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month and is now in a New York prison.
10/03/2020
Five politicians, including Sen Ted Cruz, isolate themselves, as President Trump says he is healthy.
06/03/2020
New York urges the government to send more test kits as the city's caseload doubles overnight.
04/03/2020
The storm was so fast-moving that many people didn't have time to take shelter, officials say.
02/12/2019
The 65-year-old in the US state of Maine had rigged a door to fire a handgun should anyone enter.