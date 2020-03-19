US
tin tức về US mới nhất
The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.
icon SOCIETY
16/03/2020
In his first tweet the billionaire said 500,000 testing kits and one million masks were going to the US.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
The move to combat the impact of coronavirus is a co-ordinated action with Europe, Japan and Canada.
icon SOCIETY
13/03/2020
"Let's admit it," said top health official Anthony Fauci. "The system is not geared to what we need."
icon SOCIETY
11/03/2020
The town of New Rochelle has a significant cluster of virus cases, according to New York officials.
icon SOCIETY
05/03/2020
A 71-year-old man, who was on a cruise ship last month, dies in a hospital near Sacramento.
icon POLITICS
05/03/2020
A joint military exercise between the Philippines and the US will push through as scheduled, despite the former’s decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on March 4.
icon SOCIETY
03/03/2020
The deaths have occurred close to the city of Seattle and are the only Covid-19 fatalities on US soil.
icon BUSINESS
01/03/2020
The United States, which accounted for 50% of Vietnam’s total export turnover from wood and wooden products last year, firmly remains the largest buyer of Vietnam's wood products.
icon SOCIETY
29/02/2020
Three cases involving people with no connection with affected countries are found on the West Coast.
icon POLITICS
29/02/2020
The US and its Nato allies have vowed to withdraw all troops if the Taliban uphold their commitments.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
The gunman dies from "self-inflicted wounds" during the shooting in the mid-western Wisconsin state.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Health officials say its not a matter of "if" but "when" the deadly virus will begin spreading in the US.
icon BUSINESS
25/02/2020
Vietnam is diversifying its sources of power in the direction of reducing coal-fired power and raising the share of renewable energy and liquefied natural gas-based power, creating a new race for investors.
icon POLITICS
24/02/2020
The US president's visit is expected to focus on ties between the world's two largest democracies.
icon SOCIETY
22/02/2020
A Vietnamese student has just won scholarships to five high schools in the US.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung today unveiled the Fourth Quarter Update and 2019 Review - Independent Assessment of Vietnam’s Macroeconomic Performance.