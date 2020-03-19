Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than twoicon
SOCIETY11 giờ trước0

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

 
Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak

Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak

icon19/03/20200
Coronavirus hits all 50 US states as death toll rises

Coronavirus hits all 50 US states as death toll rises

icon18/03/20200
Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccineicon

Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/03/2020

A group of healthy, young volunteers in Seattle are being given the experimental jab.

Alibaba's Ma donates coronavirus test kits to USicon

Alibaba's Ma donates coronavirus test kits to US

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

In his first tweet the billionaire said 500,000 testing kits and one million masks were going to the US.

Rate cuts: US goes to almost zero and launches huge stimulus programmeicon

Rate cuts: US goes to almost zero and launches huge stimulus programme

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

The move to combat the impact of coronavirus is a co-ordinated action with Europe, Japan and Canada.

Coronavirus: US is failing on testing, says Fauciicon

Coronavirus: US is failing on testing, says Fauci

SOCIETY
13/03/2020

"Let's admit it," said top health official Anthony Fauci. "The system is not geared to what we need."

Coronavirus: Troops sent to New York 'containment zone'icon

Coronavirus: Troops sent to New York 'containment zone'

SOCIETY
11/03/2020

The town of New Rochelle has a significant cluster of virus cases, according to New York officials.

Coronavirus: California declares emergency after deathicon

Coronavirus: California declares emergency after death

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

A 71-year-old man, who was on a cruise ship last month, dies in a hospital near Sacramento.

US-Philippines joint drill to take place in May as scheduledicon

US-Philippines joint drill to take place in May as scheduled

POLITICS
05/03/2020

A joint military exercise between the Philippines and the US will push through as scheduled, despite the former’s decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on March 4.

Coronavirus: Four more deaths in Washington stateicon

Coronavirus: Four more deaths in Washington state

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

The deaths have occurred close to the city of Seattle and are the only Covid-19 fatalities on US soil.

U.S. remains largest buyer of Vietnam's wood productsicon

U.S. remains largest buyer of Vietnam's wood products

BUSINESS
01/03/2020

The United States, which accounted for 50% of Vietnam’s total export turnover from wood and wooden products last year, firmly remains the largest buyer of Vietnam's wood products.

Coronavirus: Unexplained West Coast cases raise fears in USicon

Coronavirus: Unexplained West Coast cases raise fears in US

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

Three cases involving people with no connection with affected countries are found on the West Coast.

Afghan conflict: US and Taliban sign deal to end 18-year waricon

Afghan conflict: US and Taliban sign deal to end 18-year war

POLITICS
29/02/2020

The US and its Nato allies have vowed to withdraw all troops if the Taliban uphold their commitments.

Five dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors beer companyicon

Five dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors beer company

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

The gunman dies from "self-inflicted wounds" during the shooting in the mid-western Wisconsin state.

Health officials: Coronavirus spread to the US 'inevitable'icon

Health officials: Coronavirus spread to the US 'inevitable'

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Health officials say its not a matter of "if" but "when" the deadly virus will begin spreading in the US.

US ties expand on back of power plansicon

US ties expand on back of power plans

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

Vietnam is diversifying its sources of power in the direction of reducing coal-fired power and raising the share of renewable energy and liquefied natural gas-based power, creating a new race for investors.

Donald Trump in India: US president begins first official tripicon

Donald Trump in India: US president begins first official trip

POLITICS
24/02/2020

The US president's visit is expected to focus on ties between the world's two largest democracies.

Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schoolsicon

Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schools

SOCIETY
22/02/2020

A Vietnamese student has just won scholarships to five high schools in the US.

Vietnam’s Macroeconomic Report-Fourth Quarter 2019 unveiledicon

Vietnam’s Macroeconomic Report-Fourth Quarter 2019 unveiled

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung today unveiled the Fourth Quarter Update and 2019 Review - Independent Assessment of Vietnam’s Macroeconomic Performance.

 
 
