V.League 1
tin tức về V.League 1 mới nhất
Sai Gon are the latest club in the V.League 1 2020 to reduce their salaries by 20 per cent in April during the non-competitive period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/03/2020
V.League 1 side HCM City will continue their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020 campaign away to Lao Toyota FC of Laos on March 10.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/02/2020
Head coach Park Hang-seo will have some hard decisions to make ahead of the national team's next World Cup qualifier against Malaysia due to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/01/2020
The United Arab Emirates are very strong but Vietnam aren’t afraid of them, according to midfielder Nguyen Trong Hung.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019
The 2020 football season in Vietnam will kick off on February 7 with the Super Cup between V.League 1 and National Cup champions Hanoi FC and league runners-up HCM City FC.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/09/2019
Ha Noi FC all but sealed the V.League 1 crown on Sunday as they came from behind to beat local rivals Viettel 5-2 after second-placed HCM City dropped points.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/08/2019
While the V.League 1 title looks to be heading back to Ha Noi, everything's to play for at the bottom end of the table.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/05/2019
Table toppers HCM City were left stunned last night after losing by two goals to nil away at Da Nang.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/05/2019
After facing a relegation battle last season, HCM City FC now lead the V.League 1, largely thanks to South Korean coach Chung Hae-soung.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/05/2019
Midfielder Do Van Thuan has signed a three-year contract extension with V.League 1 club HCM City.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/05/2019
Both Ha Noi FC and Binh Duong, Vietnam’s two representatives in the 2019 AFC Cup, won their final group stage matches yesterday to earn spots in the knockout round of the competition.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/05/2019
Ha Noi FC and Becamex Binh Duong desperately need points in the final group games of the AFC Cup to progress through to the next round.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019
SHB Da Nang defeated Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN 2-1 in the V.League 1 on Sunday thanks to a late winner.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/05/2019
Ten-man HCM City beat Sanna Khanh Hoa 2-1 yesterday to go top of the V.League 1, while Thanh Hoa enjoyed their first win in seven matches.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/04/2019
Vietnam’s top football league has been ranked as the fifth most prestigious club competition in Southeast Asia.