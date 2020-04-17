Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
V.League 1

tin tức về V.League 1 mới nhất

Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS17/04/20200

Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1

Sai Gon are the latest club in the V.League 1 2020 to reduce their salaries by 20 per cent in April during the non-competitive period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
V.League 1 may return in third week of May

V.League 1 may return in third week of May

icon15/04/20200
HAGL ready to do dirty work this season: coach

HAGL ready to do dirty work this season: coach

icon06/03/20200
HCM City continue to play away in AFC Cupicon

HCM City continue to play away in AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/03/2020

V.League 1 side HCM City will continue their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020 campaign away to Lao Toyota FC of Laos on March 10.

Coronavirus stuffs up coach Park Hang-seo's plansicon

Coronavirus stuffs up coach Park Hang-seo's plans

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/02/2020

Head coach Park Hang-seo will have some hard decisions to make ahead of the national team's next World Cup qualifier against Malaysia due to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

Vietnam aren’t afraid of UAE: midfielder Hungicon

Vietnam aren’t afraid of UAE: midfielder Hung

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/01/2020

The United Arab Emirates are very strong but Vietnam aren’t afraid of them, according to midfielder Nguyen Trong Hung.

2020 football season will begin with Super Cup on February 7icon

2020 football season will begin with Super Cup on February 7

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019

The 2020 football season in Vietnam will kick off on February 7 with the Super Cup between V.League 1 and National Cup champions Hanoi FC and league runners-up HCM City FC.

Comeback brings Ha Noi FC to precipice of league titleicon

Comeback brings Ha Noi FC to precipice of league title

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/09/2019

Ha Noi FC all but sealed the V.League 1 crown on Sunday as they came from behind to beat local rivals Viettel 5-2 after second-placed HCM City dropped points.

V.League 1 relegation battle heading to the wireicon

V.League 1 relegation battle heading to the wire

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/08/2019

While the V.League 1 title looks to be heading back to Ha Noi, everything's to play for at the bottom end of the table.

Da Nang beat HCM City in V.League 1icon

Da Nang beat HCM City in V.League 1

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/05/2019

Table toppers HCM City were left stunned last night after losing by two goals to nil away at Da Nang.

HCM City FC riding high under South Korean coachicon

HCM City FC riding high under South Korean coach

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/05/2019

After facing a relegation battle last season, HCM City FC now lead the V.League 1, largely thanks to South Korean coach Chung Hae-soung.

Thuan signs three-year contract extension with HCM Cityicon

Thuan signs three-year contract extension with HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/05/2019

Midfielder Do Van Thuan has signed a three-year contract extension with V.League 1 club HCM City.

Ha Noi, Binh Duong qualify for AFC Cup knockout roundsicon

Ha Noi, Binh Duong qualify for AFC Cup knockout rounds

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/05/2019

Both Ha Noi FC and Binh Duong, Vietnam’s two representatives in the 2019 AFC Cup, won their final group stage matches yesterday to earn spots in the knockout round of the competition.

Ha Noi, Binh Duong must win to advance at AFC Cupicon

Ha Noi, Binh Duong must win to advance at AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/05/2019

Ha Noi FC and Becamex Binh Duong desperately need points in the final group games of the AFC Cup to progress through to the next round.

SHB Da Nang defeat Sanna Khanh Hoa BVNicon

SHB Da Nang defeat Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2019

SHB Da Nang defeated Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN 2-1 in the V.League 1 on Sunday thanks to a late winner.

HCM City top V.League 1, Thanh Hoa earn first winicon

HCM City top V.League 1, Thanh Hoa earn first win

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/05/2019

Ten-man HCM City beat Sanna Khanh Hoa 2-1 yesterday to go top of the V.League 1, while Thanh Hoa enjoyed their first win in seven matches.

V.League 1 ranked fifth in Southeast Asiaicon

V.League 1 ranked fifth in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/04/2019

Vietnam’s top football league has been ranked as the fifth most prestigious club competition in Southeast Asia.

 
 
