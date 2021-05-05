 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#"Sóng thần' Covid-19 càn quét Ấn Độ
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

06/05/2021 10:41:01 (GMT +7)

tag
 

V-League 2021

tin tức về V-League 2021 mới nhất

Hoang Anh Gia Lai coach keeps his eye on the prizeicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Hoang Anh Gia Lai coach keeps his eye on the prize

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) are title favourites thanks to an 11-match unbeaten run in the V.League 1 and coach Kiatisuk Senamuang is aiming to keep his players focused in a bid to secure glory.
 
Top 10 goals of V-League 2021 - round 12

Top 10 goals of V-League 2021 - round 12

icon05/05/20210
Rejuvenated midfielder Truong leading HAGL forward

Rejuvenated midfielder Truong leading HAGL forward

icon27/04/20210
V-League: football clubs change coachesicon

V-League: football clubs change coaches

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/04/2021
Nearly a third of the teams in the V-League have changed coaches.
Lịch thi đấu lượt đi LS V-League 1 2021icon

Lịch thi đấu lượt đi LS V-League 1 2021

Thể thao
10/04/2021
VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục lịch thi đấu, kết quả, bảng xếp hạng mùa giải LS V-League 2021 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Park Hang-seo back to work, faces challenges for VN national football teamicon

Park Hang-seo back to work, faces challenges for VN national football team

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/03/2021
The national football squad’s South Korean chief coach Park Hang Seo has returned to his work after quarantine. The coach faces challenges and great expectations.
World Cup qualifiers: Coach Park Hang Seo makes "special" requestsicon

World Cup qualifiers: Coach Park Hang Seo makes "special" requests

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2021
Head coach Park Hang Seo of Vietnam’s national football squad wants to have more time training his players before the World Cup second qualifying round, but his request will be difficult to meet.
Bóng đá Việt Nam: Giấc mơ của thế giớiicon

Bóng đá Việt Nam: Giấc mơ của thế giới

V-League
11/01/2021
Sau Siêu Cúp, V-League 2021 cũng chuẩn bị khai mạc (15/1), và bóng đá Việt Nam trở thành giấc mơ của thế giới giữa đại dịch Covid-19.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 