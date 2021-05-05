V-League 2021
tin tức về V-League 2021 mới nhất
Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) are title favourites thanks to an 11-match unbeaten run in the V.League 1 and coach Kiatisuk Senamuang is aiming to keep his players focused in a bid to secure glory.
10/04/2021
VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục lịch thi đấu, kết quả, bảng xếp hạng mùa giải LS V-League 2021 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
05/03/2021
The national football squad’s South Korean chief coach Park Hang Seo has returned to his work after quarantine. The coach faces challenges and great expectations.
26/02/2021
Head coach Park Hang Seo of Vietnam’s national football squad wants to have more time training his players before the World Cup second qualifying round, but his request will be difficult to meet.
11/01/2021
Sau Siêu Cúp, V-League 2021 cũng chuẩn bị khai mạc (15/1), và bóng đá Việt Nam trở thành giấc mơ của thế giới giữa đại dịch Covid-19.