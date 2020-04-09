Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

13/04/2020 01:14:41 (GMT +7)

tag
 

V League

tin tức về V League mới nhất

V.League 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS09/04/20200

V.League 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015

Two V.League 1 teams have been named among the club sides who have fielded the least amount of players since January 2015, as announced by the International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES).

 
V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season

V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season

icon22/03/20200
COVID-19 delays national football season until end of March

COVID-19 delays national football season until end of March

icon16/03/20200
Quang Hai named V.League 2019’s best playericon

Quang Hai named V.League 2019’s best player

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

Vietnam’s midfield Nguyen Quang Hai has been recognised for his quality over the past season by being named as the best player in the V.League during the 2019 season, as announced by the Vietnam Professional Football Company.

Bầu Đức... chê danh hiệu V-League, sự thật phũ phàngicon

Bầu Đức... chê danh hiệu V-League, sự thật phũ phàng

Bóng đá Việt Nam
07/07/2019

- Bầu Đức tuyên bố HAGL chơi ở V-League chỉ đơn giản là... vui, vì thế đó là lý do ông để Công Phượng sang trời Âu thi đấu. Nhưng đằng sau lời nói ấy là gì?

Remarkable statistics revealed as V-League 2019 reaches halfway pointicon

Remarkable statistics revealed as V-League 2019 reaches halfway point

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/06/2019

After 13 rounds of matches being played in the V-League 2019 season so far, a number of notable figures have been revealed.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 