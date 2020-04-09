V League
Two V.League 1 teams have been named among the club sides who have fielded the least amount of players since January 2015, as announced by the International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES).
06/11/2019
Vietnam’s midfield Nguyen Quang Hai has been recognised for his quality over the past season by being named as the best player in the V.League during the 2019 season, as announced by the Vietnam Professional Football Company.
07/07/2019
- Bầu Đức tuyên bố HAGL chơi ở V-League chỉ đơn giản là... vui, vì thế đó là lý do ông để Công Phượng sang trời Âu thi đấu. Nhưng đằng sau lời nói ấy là gì?
18/06/2019
After 13 rounds of matches being played in the V-League 2019 season so far, a number of notable figures have been revealed.