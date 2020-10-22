V.League
Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.
10/08/2020
The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.
27/07/2020
A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award.
05/06/2020
There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs when reigning champions Hanoi FC play host to Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the most anticipated match of V.League Matchday 3 at Hang Day Stadium on the evening of June 6.
05/04/2020
Despite being played annually for the last 20 years, the incredible record of being the only goalkeeper to score in the history of the AFC Champions League achieved by Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, stands to this day.
04/04/2020
The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) have announced that a number of football competitions are to be pushed back until April 15 for fear of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
11/03/2020
Substitute Nguyen Xuan Nam scored a brace to maintain HCM City FC's top spot in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup in Vientiane, Laos, on March 10.
06/03/2020
Incredible levels of noise in Vietnamese cities are nothing new, but the sounds of January 23, 2018, were something else.
01/03/2020
The organisers of the V.League 1 have announced the first round of fixtures next weekend will take place behind closed doors.
08/02/2020
LS Holdings Group will sponsor both national V.League 1 and V.League 2 tournaments in the 2020-21 season.
20/09/2019
Hanoi FC have been crowned V.League champions after a 1-0 win against Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA).
19/08/2019
Hai Phong pulled themselves away from relegation danger with a 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Thanh Hoa away in Vinh City.
15/08/2019
The video assistant referee (VAR) will not be used in the V.League 1 this season because of a FIFA rule change.
13/08/2019
Ha Noi trounced Thanh Hoa 5-0 on Sunday to stay on top of V.League 1.
Striker Pape Omar and captain Nguyen Van Quyet netted a double each while Papa Ibou Kebe scored the other.
17/05/2019
Midfielder Ngo Hoang Thinh is fully recovered and ready for V.League action against Quang Ninh today.
22/04/2019
Reigning champions Hanoi FC came from a goal behind to beat Hai Phong FC 3-1 in a centre-stage meeting on matchday 6 of the 2019 V.League at Hang Day Stadium on April 21, thus reclaiming second place in the table from Song Lam Nghe An.
11/01/2017
Cú đúp siêu phẩm của tài năng trẻ Nguyễn Quang Hải vào lưới Than Quảng Ninh đều có mặt trong top 5, trong đó pha sút xa mẫu mực xứng đáng dẫn đầu. Dưới đây là tổng hợp 5 bàn thắng đẹp nhất của vòng 1 V.League 2017.