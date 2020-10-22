Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
V.League

tin tức về V.League mới nhất

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first timeicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20 giờ trước0

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

 
Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League

Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League

icon22/10/20200
V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race

V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race

icon22/10/20200
V.League to resume next monthicon

V.League to resume next month

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/08/2020

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

V.League goal makes international headlinesicon

V.League goal makes international headlines

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/07/2020

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award. 

V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Laiicon

V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/06/2020

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs when reigning champions Hanoi FC play host to Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the most anticipated match of V.League Matchday 3 at Hang Day Stadium on the evening of June 6.

Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring recordicon

Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/04/2020

Despite being played annually for the last 20 years, the incredible record of being the only goalkeeper to score in the history of the AFC Champions League achieved by Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, stands to this day.

Football tournaments postponed until at least April 15icon

Football tournaments postponed until at least April 15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/04/2020

The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) have announced that a number of football competitions are to be pushed back until April 15 for fear of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

HCM City FC bags more win at AFC Cupicon

HCM City FC bags more win at AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/03/2020

Substitute Nguyen Xuan Nam scored a brace to maintain HCM City FC's top spot in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup in Vientiane, Laos, on March 10.

Can the V.League kick on from Vietnam's success?icon

Can the V.League kick on from Vietnam's success?

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/03/2020

Incredible levels of noise in Vietnamese cities are nothing new, but the sounds of January 23, 2018, were something else.

V.League to kick off season behind closed doorsicon

V.League to kick off season behind closed doors

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/03/2020

The organisers of the V.League 1 have announced the first round of fixtures next weekend will take place behind closed doors.

LS Holdings to sponsor V.League 1 and V.League 2 in 2020icon

LS Holdings to sponsor V.League 1 and V.League 2 in 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

LS Holdings Group will sponsor both national V.League 1 and V.League 2 tournaments in the 2020-21 season.

Hanoi beat SLNA to win V.Leagueicon

Hanoi beat SLNA to win V.League

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/09/2019

Hanoi FC have been crowned V.League champions after a 1-0 win against Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA).

Thanh Hoa lose again, lower in V.League rankingicon

Thanh Hoa lose again, lower in V.League ranking

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/08/2019

Hai Phong pulled themselves away from relegation danger with a 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Thanh Hoa away in Vinh City.

VAR will not be used in V.Leagueicon

VAR will not be used in V.League

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/08/2019

The video assistant referee (VAR) will not be used in the V.League 1 this season because of a FIFA rule change.

Ha Noi demolish Thanh Hoa in V.Leagueicon

Ha Noi demolish Thanh Hoa in V.League

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/08/2019

Ha Noi trounced Thanh Hoa 5-0 on Sunday to stay on top of V.League 1.

Striker Pape Omar and captain Nguyen Van Quyet netted a double each while Papa Ibou Kebe scored the other.

Phuc resigns, Viet to take charge Quang Nam in V.Leagueicon

Phuc resigns, Viet to take charge Quang Nam in V.League

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/05/2019

The coach of former V.League 1 champions Quang Nam FC yesterday resigned from his position.

Thinh ready to lift HCM City's performance after three-week absenceicon

Thinh ready to lift HCM City's performance after three-week absence

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/05/2019

Midfielder Ngo Hoang Thinh is fully recovered and ready for V.League action against Quang Ninh today.

V.League: Hanoi FC reclaim second place after win against Hai Phongicon

V.League: Hanoi FC reclaim second place after win against Hai Phong

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/04/2019

Reigning champions Hanoi FC came from a goal behind to beat Hai Phong FC 3-1 in a centre-stage meeting on matchday 6 of the 2019 V.League at Hang Day Stadium on April 21, thus reclaiming second place in the table from Song Lam Nghe An.

Top 5 bàn thắng đẹp nhất vòng 1 Toyota V.Leagueicon

Top 5 bàn thắng đẹp nhất vòng 1 Toyota V.League

Video thể thao
11/01/2017
Cú đúp siêu phẩm của tài năng trẻ Nguyễn Quang Hải vào lưới Than Quảng Ninh đều có mặt trong top 5, trong đó pha sút xa mẫu mực xứng đáng dẫn đầu. Dưới đây là tổng hợp 5 bàn thắng đẹp nhất của vòng 1 V.League 2017.
 
 
