vabiotech

tin tức về vabiotech mới nhất

80-year-old vaccine researcher honoured with Hero of Labour titleicon
SOCIETY20/01/20210

80-year-old vaccine researcher honoured with Hero of Labour title

Prof. Dr. Huynh Thi Phuong Lien has been awarded with the title of “Hero of Labour in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) Period” in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the development of the vaccine industry in Vietnam from 2009 – 2019.
 
Human trials of third homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to begin in March

Human trials of third homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to begin in March

icon20/01/20210
Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax

Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax

icon14/01/20210
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine monthsicon

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months

SOCIETY
27/06/2020
The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.
Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on miceicon

Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice

SOCIETY
21/05/2020
Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (VABIOTECH) under the Ministry of Health will conduct a second test of Covid-19 vaccine on mice next month.
Vietnam seeks to produce nCoV test kitsicon

Vietnam seeks to produce nCoV test kits

SOCIETY
01/02/2020
Local health experts said that test kits would greatly help Vietnam deal with the situation.
 
 
