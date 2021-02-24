 
vaccination

tin tức về vaccination mới nhất

Government issues resolution on COVID-19 vaccine purchase, useicon
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

Government issues resolution on COVID-19 vaccine purchase, use

The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use.
 
Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson shares information about vaccination plan

Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson shares information about vaccination plan

icon18 giờ trước0
Who will receive priority for 110 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine?

Who will receive priority for 110 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine?

icon24/02/20210
Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19icon

Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/11/2020
Vietnam's success in controlling Covid-19 shows that it can be dobe with relatively limited resources.
Doctors warn over peak season for Japanese encephalitisicon

Doctors warn over peak season for Japanese encephalitis

SOCIETY
11/06/2020
The National Paediatrics Hospital has reported it has received nearly 100 cases of children with encephalitis since the beginning of the year.
Vaccination coverage in HCM City reaches 95 percenticon

Vaccination coverage in HCM City reaches 95 percent

SOCIETY
30/12/2019
The percentage of fully vaccinated children covered under the expanded national vaccination programme in HCM City has reached 95.2 per cent so far this year, according to the Centre for Disease Control in HCM City.
Controlling of infectious diseases to be tightened in Vietnamicon

Controlling of infectious diseases to be tightened in Vietnam

SOCIETY
25/09/2019
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has added chickenpox, mumps and rubella to the list of infectious diseases capable of rapid transmission and potentially fatal.  
 
 
