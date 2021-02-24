vaccination
tin tức về vaccination mới nhất
The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use.
12/11/2020
Vietnam's success in controlling Covid-19 shows that it can be dobe with relatively limited resources.
11/06/2020
The National Paediatrics Hospital has reported it has received nearly 100 cases of children with encephalitis since the beginning of the year.
30/12/2019
The percentage of fully vaccinated children covered under the expanded national vaccination programme in HCM City has reached 95.2 per cent so far this year, according to the Centre for Disease Control in HCM City.
25/09/2019
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has added chickenpox, mumps and rubella to the list of infectious diseases capable of rapid transmission and potentially fatal.