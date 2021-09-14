 
Vaccinations

tin tức về Vaccinations mới nhất

HCM City speeds up vaccinations in aim to loosen restrictionsicon
FEATURE14/09/20210

HCM City speeds up vaccinations in aim to loosen restrictions

After nearly three months of social distancing, the conditions to loosen anti-pandemic measures to some extent are being discussed so that localities, businesses and people can feel more comfortable.  
 
Local firms keen on purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

icon28/02/20210
Don't delay pre-scheduled vaccinations: experts

icon18/12/20200
Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas

SOCIETY
22/09/2020
Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.
Gaining the trust of people is more important than vaccination records

SOCIETY
04/07/2019
The regulation that requires parents in Hanoi to provide documentation stating their children’s vaccination records for preschool entry from 2019-20 school year have caused a commotion.
 
 
