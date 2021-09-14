Vaccinations
After nearly three months of social distancing, the conditions to loosen anti-pandemic measures to some extent are being discussed so that localities, businesses and people can feel more comfortable.
22/09/2020
Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.
04/07/2019
The regulation that requires parents in Hanoi to provide documentation stating their children’s vaccination records for preschool entry from 2019-20 school year have caused a commotion.