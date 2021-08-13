Vaccine diplomacy
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son chaired the first meeting of the Government’s freshly established working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy in Hanoi on August 16.
04/08/2021
Thanks to “vaccine diplomacy”, Vietnam has received more than 15 million doses of covid-19 vaccine, with more than 12 million doses allocated to epidemic-hit localities in July alone.
09/07/2021
Vaccine diplomacy is one of the strategies Vietnam is pursuing to secure supply of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines as fast and many as possible to combat the pandemic,