Vaccine diplomacy

tin tức về Vaccine diplomacy mới nhất

Vaccine diplomacy set to be active, cooperative, innovative, effective
POLITICS

Vaccine diplomacy set to be active, cooperative, innovative, effective

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son chaired the first meeting of the Government’s freshly established working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy in Hanoi on August 16.
 
13/08/2021
05/08/2021
FEATURE
04/08/2021
Thanks to “vaccine diplomacy”, Vietnam has received more than 15 million doses of covid-19 vaccine, with more than 12 million doses allocated to epidemic-hit localities in July alone.
POLITICS
09/07/2021
Vaccine diplomacy is one of the strategies Vietnam is pursuing to secure supply of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines as fast and many as possible to combat the pandemic,
 
 
