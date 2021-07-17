 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Premium
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vụ giết chủ nợ, đốt xác phi tang ở Hải Dương
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#Thu phí báo điện tử
#Tuyển Việt Nam làm nên lịch sử ở Vòng loại World Cup
#NSƯT Đức Hải bị miễn nhiệm chức vụ Phó Hiệu trưởng

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

Tuyển dụng23/07/2021 17:20:50 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vaccine fund

tin tức về vaccine fund mới nhất

1.2 million more AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in VNicon
Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine fund news and information3 giờ trước0

1.2 million more AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in VN

A further 1.228.500 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất Airport this morning.
 
Ministry to prioritize Pfizer vaccine for those receiving AstraZeneca as first jab

Ministry to prioritize Pfizer vaccine for those receiving AstraZeneca as first jab

icon6 giờ trước0
COVID-19 vaccine fund receives over VND81 billion

COVID-19 vaccine fund receives over VND81 billion

icon17/07/20210
Special online concert to support COVID-19 Vaccine Fundicon

Special online concert to support COVID-19 Vaccine Fund

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/06/2021
An online international symphony concert connecting Vietnam with the world was held on Sunday evening to support the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, the largest-ever vaccination campaign in the country.
War invalid donates VND4.5 billion to Covid-19 vaccine fundicon

War invalid donates VND4.5 billion to Covid-19 vaccine fund

SOCIETY
12/06/2021
“I am a soldier. If I don’t die on the battlefield, I need to lead a meaningful life in peacetime,” said Le Van De, a war invalid in Hai Duong, explaining why he donated VND4.5 billion to the vaccine fund.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 