A further 1.228.500 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất Airport this morning.
29/06/2021
An online international symphony concert connecting Vietnam with the world was held on Sunday evening to support the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, the largest-ever vaccination campaign in the country.
12/06/2021
“I am a soldier. If I don’t die on the battlefield, I need to lead a meaningful life in peacetime,” said Le Van De, a war invalid in Hai Duong, explaining why he donated VND4.5 billion to the vaccine fund.