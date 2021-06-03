 
vaccine import

tin tức về vaccine import mới nhất

Vietnam’s top leaders consider vaccine passporticon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Vietnam’s top leaders consider vaccine passport

Vietnam vows to pursue the twin goal of containing Covid-19 and developing the economy to serve the recovery plans.
 
Businesses face difficulties in vaccine imports

Businesses face difficulties in vaccine imports

icon1 giờ trước0
Emergency strategy allows businesses to import vaccines

Emergency strategy allows businesses to import vaccines

icon03/06/20210
Vietnam to receive 5 million more doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccinesicon

Vietnam to receive 5 million more doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines

SOCIETY
28/05/2021
In the next two months, Vietnam will have at least 5 million more doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, according to Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen.
VN Government asks Health Ministry to buy Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possibleicon

VN Government asks Health Ministry to buy Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible

SOCIETY
20/05/2021
The Government has issued Resolution No. 09 dated May 18, 2021 on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.
Delivery date for COVAX’s vaccine for Vietnam may changeicon

Delivery date for COVAX’s vaccine for Vietnam may change

SOCIETY
25/03/2021
Due to the shortage of a global supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the vaccine batch provided for Vietnam by the COVAX program may arrive in Vietnam later than scheduled.
VNVC to import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in H1icon

VNVC to import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in H1

SOCIETY
06/02/2021
The Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) has announced that it will import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the UK in the first half of 2020.
 
 
