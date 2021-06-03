vaccine import
tin tức về vaccine import mới nhất
Vietnam vows to pursue the twin goal of containing Covid-19 and developing the economy to serve the recovery plans.
28/05/2021
In the next two months, Vietnam will have at least 5 million more doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, according to Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen.
20/05/2021
The Government has issued Resolution No. 09 dated May 18, 2021 on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.
25/03/2021
Due to the shortage of a global supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the vaccine batch provided for Vietnam by the COVAX program may arrive in Vietnam later than scheduled.
06/02/2021
The Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) has announced that it will import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the UK in the first half of 2020.