Van Quyet

tin tức về Van Quyet mới nhất

Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS23/06/20200

Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

 
List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed

List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed

icon03/06/20200
Van Quyet named among leading Asian midfielders

Van Quyet named among leading Asian midfielders

icon02/06/20200
National football stars donate to fight COVID-19

National football stars donate to fight COVID-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/04/2020

Some of the country’s most famous footballers have come together to give money to a support fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup

Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/04/2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has named Vietnamese strikers Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Kesley Alves in the Top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup.

 
 
