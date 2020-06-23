Van Quyet
Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/04/2020
Some of the country’s most famous footballers have come together to give money to a support fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/04/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has named Vietnamese strikers Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Kesley Alves in the Top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup.