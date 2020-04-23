VASEP
25/03/2020
A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.
27/02/2020
Seafood exporters in Vietnam are not too worried though import demand for their products has taken a hit due to the coronavirus epidemic.
20/01/2020
Meeting barriers in foreign markets, catfish processing companies have decided to exploit the domestic market.
08/01/2020
As tra fish export has been on the decline in recent years due to a rise in trade protectionism in large traditional markets such as the US, Vietnamese firms are looking to bring the fish back home.
02/01/2020
Vietnam’s catfish exports have seen a sharp decline because of trade barriers and price fluctuations in the world market.
21/12/2019
A series of problems are affecting Vietnam’s catfish industry, including a sharp fall in catfish material price and decrease in breeder quality. The industry has lost its monopoly. On the world market.
18/12/2019
Vietnam’s export of tra fish is forecast to reach US$2.06 billion this year, decreasing by 9 per cent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
09/12/2019
Vietnam’s fisheries exports are unlikely to meet the US$10 billion target set by the Government for this year because of the multiple challenges like the US-China trade war, lack of demand and increasing competition.
06/12/2019
Vietnam’s shrimp exports continued to shrink over the last 11 months in the face of fierce competition from other major exporters. But it is expected to make its way back next year with the EU-Vietnam trade deal coming into force.
04/12/2019
The catfish price has been decreasing sharply this year after two years of staying at high levels.
01/12/2019
Vietnam is no longer the only catfish producer and exporter in the world and now has to compete with many rivals, including Indonesia, India and China.
19/10/2019
The domestic catfish price has fallen to a 2-year low, while Vietnam’s shrimp now has to compete fiercely in prices with rivals, including Thailand and India.
07/10/2019
The EU, which was once the second biggest seafood export market for Vietnam, consuming 18 percent of Vietnam’s seafood exports, fell to fifth, with 13 percent, after the EU gave Vietnam the yellow card.
07/08/2019
Catfish exports have been unsatisfactory recently. Sales to China and the US have been decreasing since the beginning of the year.
11/07/2019
VASEP Secretary General Truong Dinh Hoe says that catfish exports to the EU bounced back in the first months of the year thanks to efforts by processors to improve the quality of products and settle media problems.
20/05/2019
The US, one of Vietnam’s four top seafood export markets, represented 53.5 percent of Vietnam’s total seafood export value in the first three months of the year.
09/05/2019
The first shrimp trading floor has been put into operation which allows buyers and sellers to conduct transactions directly, without intermediaries. However, no one believes the model will succeed.