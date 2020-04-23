Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VASEP

tin tức về VASEP mới nhất

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESS11 giờ trước0

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

 
Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1

Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1

icon23/04/20200
Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle

Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle

icon31/03/20200
VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19

BUSINESS
25/03/2020

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.

VN seafood exporters not too worried about COVID-19

VN seafood exporters not too worried about COVID-19

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Seafood exporters in Vietnam are not too worried though import demand for their products has taken a hit due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Catfish firms seek to exploit domestic market

Catfish firms seek to exploit domestic market

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

Meeting barriers in foreign markets, catfish processing companies have decided to exploit the domestic market.

VN catfish looks to come home

VN catfish looks to come home

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

As tra fish export has been on the decline in recent years due to a rise in trade protectionism in large traditional markets such as the US, Vietnamese firms are looking to bring the fish back home.

Catfish exports fall, VN farmers and exporters suffer

Catfish exports fall, VN farmers and exporters suffer

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

Vietnam’s catfish exports have seen a sharp decline because of trade barriers and price fluctuations in the world market.

Vietnam's catfish industry loses clout, suffers lower prices in 2019

Vietnam’s catfish industry loses clout, suffers lower prices in 2019

BUSINESS
21/12/2019

A series of problems are affecting Vietnam’s catfish industry, including a sharp fall in catfish material price and decrease in breeder quality. The industry has lost its monopoly. On the world market.

Export of tra fish expected to reach $2.06 billion this year

Export of tra fish expected to reach $2.06 billion this year

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

 Vietnam’s export of tra fish is forecast to reach US$2.06 billion this year, decreasing by 9 per cent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Vietnam to fall short of fisheries export target

Vietnam to fall short of fisheries export target

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

Vietnam’s fisheries exports are unlikely to meet the US$10 billion target set by the Government for this year because of the multiple challenges like the US-China trade war, lack of demand and increasing competition.

Shrimp exports slide further in 2019, better outlook expected next year

Shrimp exports slide further in 2019, better outlook expected next year

BUSINESS
06/12/2019

Vietnam’s shrimp exports continued to shrink over the last 11 months in the face of fierce competition from other major exporters. But it is expected to make its way back next year with the EU-Vietnam trade deal coming into force.

Vietnam's catfish export price drops

Vietnam's catfish export price drops

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The catfish price has been decreasing sharply this year after two years of staying at high levels.

Vietnam's catfish now has to compete fiercely in world market

Vietnam’s catfish now has to compete fiercely in world market

BUSINESS
01/12/2019

Vietnam is no longer the only catfish producer and exporter in the world and now has to compete with many rivals, including Indonesia, India and China.

Vietnamese catfish exporters struggle to compete with rivals

Vietnamese catfish exporters struggle to compete with rivals

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

The domestic catfish price has fallen to a 2-year low, while Vietnam’s shrimp now has to compete fiercely in prices with rivals, including Thailand and India.

Vietnam's seafood falls in grades because of IUU yellow card

Vietnam’s seafood falls in grades because of IUU yellow card

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

The EU, which was once the second biggest seafood export market for Vietnam, consuming 18 percent of Vietnam’s seafood exports, fell to fifth, with 13 percent, after the EU gave Vietnam the yellow card.

VN catfish exports: sales goals unmet despite price cut

VN catfish exports: sales goals unmet despite price cut

BUSINESS
07/08/2019

Catfish exports have been unsatisfactory recently. Sales to China and the US have been decreasing since the beginning of the year.

EVFTA paves way for more catfish, shrimp exports to EU

EVFTA paves way for more catfish, shrimp exports to EU

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

VASEP Secretary General Truong Dinh Hoe says that catfish exports to the EU bounced back in the first months of the year thanks to efforts by processors to improve the quality of products and settle media problems.

US market: shrimp export growth rises while catfish drops

US market: shrimp export growth rises while catfish drops

BUSINESS
20/05/2019

The US, one of Vietnam’s four top seafood export markets, represented 53.5 percent of Vietnam’s total seafood export value in the first three months of the year.

Farmers prefer merchants to shrimp trading floor

Farmers prefer merchants to shrimp trading floor

BUSINESS
09/05/2019

The first shrimp trading floor has been put into operation which allows buyers and sellers to conduct transactions directly, without intermediaries. However, no one believes the model will succeed.

 
 
