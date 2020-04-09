VCCI
The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.
29/01/2020
The health of businesses reflects the ‘health’ of the national economy.
27/01/2020
Institutional reforms will continue to be the major growth driver in 2020 and beyond, while a focus would be placed on removing barriers and connecting firms to establish value chains, VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc said.
27/12/2019
- Nếu trong năm 2018, việc cắt giảm, đơn giản hóa điều kiện kinh doanh được ví như những “đợt sóng lớn”, mạnh mẽ thì đến năm 2019, hoạt động này chỉ là những “gợn sóng nhỏ”.
21/12/2019
The proportion of women-owned businesses has tended to increase over recent years, from about 21% in 2011 to 24% in 2018, according to a survey report by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).
18/12/2019
Vietnam's reform process needed to step up a gear in order for the country to become one of the top four in ASEAN in terms of business climate, Chairman of the VN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) said at a conference on Tuesday.
16/12/2019
Though investment in condotels is expected to benefit the economy and the real estate sector, the condotel market is facing major challenges, heard attendees at a forum on the legal corridor for the condotel segment.
13/12/2019
Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.
26/11/2019
Vietnam’s logistics industry can reap the rewards of the country’s growing economy.
25/09/2019
A mechanism indicating fair, transparent and objective rules for ASEAN economies and their enterprises is needed to resolve trade issues when products are exported between markets.
03/09/2019
Vietnamese enterprises are not doing enough to learn about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which make them fail to grasp opportunities arising from the trade deal.
02/09/2019
The group was found to have complied with the country’s existing laws and regulation on product origin.
04/08/2019
Vietnamese textile and apparel firms are facing tough times expanding their businesses, especially in terms of human resource development, experts said on Friday.
18/07/2019
The seafood industry must envision a long-term strategy to make full use of new trade pacts and prepare for problems that might arise when they take effect, Truong Dinh Hoe, VASEP general secretary, said.
02/07/2019
Improving corporate governance capacity is a major challenge for businesses, especially small-and-medium sized enterprises when joining the EVFTA, requiring the Government to have policies and mechanisms to facilitate their operation.
24/06/2019
E-payment channels are flourushing but few people are choosing the payment channels.
21/06/2019
Dau Anh Tuan, director general of the Legal Department of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, talks to Customs newspaper about Vietnamese enterprises’ need for more Government support.
05/06/2019
The land price spike has caused investors to reconsider their projects and postpone new business plans.