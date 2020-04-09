Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

19/04/2020 02:38:16 (GMT +7)

tag
 

VCCI

tin tức về VCCI mới nhất

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuringicon
BUSINESS18 giờ trước0

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

 
Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1

icon09/04/20200
EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms

icon20/03/20200
What should be done to help Vietnamese businesses grow?icon

What should be done to help Vietnamese businesses grow?

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The health of businesses reflects the ‘health’ of the national economy. 

Reforms to be growth driver in 2020icon

Reforms to be growth driver in 2020

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

Institutional reforms will continue to be the major growth driver in 2020 and beyond, while a focus would be placed on removing barriers and connecting firms to establish value chains, VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc said.

Khi nỗ lực cải cách trở nên “lặng lẽ”icon

Khi nỗ lực cải cách trở nên “lặng lẽ”

Tiêu điểm
27/12/2019

 - Nếu trong năm 2018, việc cắt giảm, đơn giản hóa điều kiện kinh doanh được ví như những “đợt sóng lớn”, mạnh mẽ thì đến năm 2019, hoạt động này chỉ là những “gợn sóng nhỏ”.

Vietnamese women increase their 'power' in business: reporticon

Vietnamese women increase their 'power' in business: report

BUSINESS
21/12/2019

The proportion of women-owned businesses has tended to increase over recent years, from about 21% in 2011 to 24% in 2018, according to a survey report by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Vietnam needs more reforms: VCCIicon

Vietnam needs more reforms: VCCI

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Vietnam's reform process needed to step up a gear in order for the country to become one of the top four in ASEAN in terms of business climate, Chairman of the VN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) said at a conference on Tuesday.

Vietnam's condotel market faces challengesicon

Vietnam's condotel market faces challenges

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Though investment in condotels is expected to benefit the economy and the real estate sector, the condotel market is facing major challenges, heard attendees at a forum on the legal corridor for the condotel segment.

Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDPicon

Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDP

POLITICS
13/12/2019

Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.

VN logistics can benefit from growing economyicon

VN logistics can benefit from growing economy

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

Vietnam’s logistics industry can reap the rewards of the country’s growing economy.

ASEAN trade mechanism needed to support firms overcome disputesicon

ASEAN trade mechanism needed to support firms overcome disputes

BUSINESS
25/09/2019

A mechanism indicating fair, transparent and objective rules for ASEAN economies and their enterprises is needed to resolve trade issues when products are exported between markets.

Vietnamese enterprises failing to grasp CPTPP opportunitiesicon

Vietnamese enterprises failing to grasp CPTPP opportunities

BUSINESS
03/09/2019

Vietnamese enterprises are not doing enough to learn about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which make them fail to grasp opportunities arising from the trade deal.

Asanzo cleared of origin fraud: VCCIicon

Asanzo cleared of origin fraud: VCCI

BUSINESS
02/09/2019

The group was found to have complied with the country’s existing laws and regulation on product origin.

Labour-related difficulties lie ahead for Vietnamese textile firmsicon

Labour-related difficulties lie ahead for Vietnamese textile firms

BUSINESS
04/08/2019

Vietnamese textile and apparel firms are facing tough times expanding their businesses, especially in terms of human resource development, experts said on Friday.

Trade pacts bring opportunities for Vietnam seafood industry's sustainable growthicon

Trade pacts bring opportunities for Vietnam seafood industry's sustainable growth

BUSINESS
18/07/2019

The seafood industry must envision a long-term strategy to make full use of new trade pacts and prepare for problems that might arise when they take effect, Truong Dinh Hoe, VASEP general secretary, said.

Local firms need to improve capacity when joining EVFTAicon

Local firms need to improve capacity when joining EVFTA

BUSINESS
02/07/2019

Improving corporate governance capacity is a major challenge for businesses, especially small-and-medium sized enterprises when joining the EVFTA, requiring the Government to have policies and mechanisms to facilitate their operation.

E-payments becoming easier than evericon

E-payments becoming easier than ever

BUSINESS
24/06/2019

E-payment channels are flourushing but few people are choosing the payment channels.

Vietnamese enterprises need more Government supporticon

Vietnamese enterprises need more Government support

BUSINESS
21/06/2019

Dau Anh Tuan, director general of the Legal Department of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, talks to Customs newspaper about Vietnamese enterprises’ need for more Government support.

Businesses shout for help as land price escalatesicon

Businesses shout for help as land price escalates

BUSINESS
05/06/2019

The land price spike has caused investors to reconsider their projects and postpone new business plans.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 