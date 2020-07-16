venture capital
tin tức về venture capital mới nhất
icon
Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.
icon BUSINESS
25/01/2020
Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.
icon BUSINESS
15/12/2019
Venture capital funding pouring into Vietnamese fintech companies accounted for 36 percent of the total fintech investment in Southeast Asia.
icon BUSINESS
21/11/2019
Most Vietnamese startups find it difficult to call for investment, especially foreign investment.
icon BUSINESS
17/07/2019
Policymakers believe that the limitation on the foreign ownership ratio in Vietnam’s fintechs would help ensure transparency in payment activities, thus facilitating the development of companies.
icon BUSINESS
20/06/2019
Vietnam is working hard to unclog financial resources to develop a knowledge-based digital economy amid the wide influences of Industry 4.0.