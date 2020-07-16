Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19icon
16/07/2020

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

 
Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19

Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19

13/07/2020
AI is trend at Vietnam's startups

AI is trend at Vietnam’s startups

28/01/2020
2019: prosperous year for Vietnam's e-commerce, fintech firms

2019: prosperous year for Vietnam’s e-commerce, fintech firms

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.

Vietnam ranks second in fintech investment in Southeast Asia

Vietnam ranks second in fintech investment in Southeast Asia

BUSINESS
15/12/2019

Venture capital funding pouring into Vietnamese fintech companies accounted for 36 percent of the total fintech investment in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam's startups make arduous efforts to call for foreign capital

Vietnam’s startups make arduous efforts to call for foreign capital

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

Most Vietnamese startups find it difficult to call for investment, especially foreign investment.

Vietnam considers limits on foreign ownership ratio in fintechs

Vietnam considers limits on foreign ownership ratio in fintechs

BUSINESS
17/07/2019

Policymakers believe that the limitation on the foreign ownership ratio in Vietnam’s fintechs would help ensure transparency in payment activities, thus facilitating the development of companies.

Facilitating venture capital towards Vietnamese startup development

Facilitating venture capital towards Vietnamese startup development

BUSINESS
20/06/2019

Vietnam is working hard to unclog financial resources to develop a knowledge-based digital economy amid the wide influences of Industry 4.0.

 
 
