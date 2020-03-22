viet nam news
tin tức về viet nam news mới nhất
icon
The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.
icon POLITICS
21/02/2020
A special meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) and a special conference of ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers on cooperation in responding to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) took place in Vientiane, Laos, on February 20.
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented the first batch of biological products worth about 2.3 million JPY (20,934 USD) to Vietnam, aiming to help the country promptly respond to coronavirus (nCoV).
icon POLITICS
02/01/2020
The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.
icon BUSINESS
02/01/2020
Two of the five richest people in Vietnam had a poor start to the new year as they saw their net asset worth decrease.
icon POLITICS
31/12/2019
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled the top 10 events of the southern metropolis in 2019 at a recent press conference.
icon BUSINESS
30/12/2019
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways is scheduled to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.
icon BUSINESS
27/12/2019
Remittance flows into Vietnam are expected to reach $16.7 billion in 2019, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) Luong Thanh Nghi cited statistics of the World Bank at a meeting yesterday.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019
Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.
icon POLITICS
26/12/2019
The Communist Party of Vietnam has admitted over 143,000 new members in 2019, raising the total membership to around 5.2 million, it was reported at a national online conference reviewing Party building work on December 25.
icon BUSINESS
24/12/2019
The agricultural sector has surpassed many goals in 2019, it was reported at an online conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on December 23.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
Media in Asia have given words of praises to coach Park Hang-seo and his Vietnam U22s disciples after they defeated Indonesia 3-0 to become the champion of the 30th SEA Games men’s football in the Philippines on December 10.
icon POLITICS
09/12/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019
Vietnam secured an additional 20 gold, five silver and seven bronze medals on December 8 – the eight competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, moving to second place on the medal tally.
icon SOCIETY
04/12/2019
More than 42,000 HIV/AIDS patients in Vietnam had received antiretroviral (ARV) drugs covered by the health insurance fund as of the end of October.
icon BUSINESS
04/12/2019
PetroVietnam Insurance Corporation (PVI) and Swiss Life Network on December 2 signed an agreement on comprehensive cooperation.
icon POLITICS
04/12/2019
Social affairs will be an important issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as its socio-cultural community in 2020 when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN, a Vietnamese official has said.