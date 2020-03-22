Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 25/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

25/03/2020 16:13:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

viet nam news

tin tức về viet nam news mới nhất

HCM City to host tech expos in Septembericon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT22/03/20200

HCM City to host tech expos in September

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

 
Vientiane-Da Nang flight to launch in late March

Vientiane-Da Nang flight to launch in late March

icon08/03/20200
Korean and Thai tourists quarantined in Da Nang

Korean and Thai tourists quarantined in Da Nang

icon26/02/20200
ASEAN, China enhance cooperation in response to COVID-19icon

ASEAN, China enhance cooperation in response to COVID-19

POLITICS
21/02/2020

A special meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) and a special conference of ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers on cooperation in responding to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) took place in Vientiane, Laos, on February 20.

Mass shooting leaves 27 dead, 52 injured in Thailandicon

Mass shooting leaves 27 dead, 52 injured in Thailand

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.

Japan helps Vietnam with rapid nCoV identificationicon

Japan helps Vietnam with rapid nCoV identification

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented the first batch of biological products worth about 2.3 million JPY (20,934 USD) to Vietnam, aiming to help the country promptly respond to coronavirus (nCoV).

VN government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020icon

VN government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020

POLITICS
02/01/2020

The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.

Two Vietnamese billionaires lose out on first day of 2020icon

Two Vietnamese billionaires lose out on first day of 2020

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

Two of the five richest people in Vietnam had a poor start to the new year as they saw their net asset worth decrease.

HCM City announces 10 outstanding events in 2019icon

HCM City announces 10 outstanding events in 2019

POLITICS
31/12/2019

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled the top 10 events of the southern metropolis in 2019 at a recent press conference.

Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety auditicon

Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety audit

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways is scheduled to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.

Remittances to Vietnam estimated at $16.7 billionicon

Remittances to Vietnam estimated at $16.7 billion

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

Remittance flows into Vietnam are expected to reach $16.7 billion in 2019, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) Luong Thanh Nghi cited statistics of the World Bank at a meeting yesterday.

5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinhicon

5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.

VN Communist Party admits over 143,000 new members in 2019icon

VN Communist Party admits over 143,000 new members in 2019

POLITICS
26/12/2019

The Communist Party of Vietnam has admitted over 143,000 new members in 2019, raising the total membership to around 5.2 million, it was reported at a national online conference reviewing Party building work on December 25.

Vietnam's agriculture sector surpasses many goals in 2019icon

Vietnam's agriculture sector surpasses many goals in 2019

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

The agricultural sector has surpassed many goals in 2019, it was reported at an online conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on December 23.

Sea Games 30: Asia media praise Vietnamese football’s historic winicon

Sea Games 30: Asia media praise Vietnamese football’s historic win

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

Media in Asia have given words of praises to coach Park Hang-seo and his Vietnam U22s disciples after they defeated Indonesia 3-0 to become the champion of the 30th SEA Games men’s football in the Philippines on December 10.

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visiticon

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit

POLITICS
09/12/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.

SEA Games 30: Vietnam moves to second place on eight dayicon

SEA Games 30: Vietnam moves to second place on eight day

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Vietnam secured an additional 20 gold, five silver and seven bronze medals on December 8 – the eight competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, moving to second place on the medal tally.

Vietnam aims to enhance ARV treatment covered by health insuranceicon

Vietnam aims to enhance ARV treatment covered by health insurance

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

More than 42,000 HIV/AIDS patients in Vietnam had received antiretroviral (ARV) drugs covered by the health insurance fund as of the end of October.

PVI, Swiss Life Network sign comprehensive cooperation agreementicon

PVI, Swiss Life Network sign comprehensive cooperation agreement

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

PetroVietnam Insurance Corporation (PVI) and Swiss Life Network on December 2 signed an agreement on comprehensive cooperation.

Social affairs – a focus of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020icon

Social affairs – a focus of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

POLITICS
04/12/2019

Social affairs will be an important issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as its socio-cultural community in 2020 when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN, a Vietnamese official has said.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 