Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnamicon
Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam

Despite the risky nature of animal husbandry associated with diseases and other unpredictable factors, the sector continues to flourish in Vietnam even amidst the global health crisis.

 
To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europeicon

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impactsicon

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

Vietnam's export of main agricultural products down 5.3% in 2019icon

Vietnam's export of main agricultural products down 5.3% in 2019

The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Agriculture Ministry urges northern provinces to take action against fall armywormicon

Agriculture Ministry urges northern provinces to take action against fall armyworm

As fall armyworm are wreaking havoc across the northern provinces, leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have been visiting the provinces to guide local authorities in their efforts to prevent FAW from spreading.

 
 
