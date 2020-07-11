vietnam agriculture
Despite the risky nature of animal husbandry associated with diseases and other unpredictable factors, the sector continues to flourish in Vietnam even amidst the global health crisis.
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.
In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.
The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
As fall armyworm are wreaking havoc across the northern provinces, leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have been visiting the provinces to guide local authorities in their efforts to prevent FAW from spreading.