Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport will stop making flight announcements via loudspeakers in a bid to reduce noise.
18/09/2019
Increasing numbers of airlines and aircraft are putting serious pressure on Viet Nam’s aviation infrastructure.
22/07/2019
The air travel market grew in the first half of this year, however the growth rate slowed down compared to the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
10/07/2019
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has released its report on delayed and cancelled flights by local airlines in the first half of 2019.
21/06/2019
The aviation transport market is approaching saturation and showing signs of slowing down after years of high growth, according to the January-May business report of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).
05/06/2019
Da Nang will build a new terminal, T3, at its international airport with total investment of $391 million, increasing the airport’s capacity to 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo by 2030.