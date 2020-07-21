Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam airports

tin tức về vietnam airports mới nhất

Hanoi airport to stop public announcements to reduce noiseicon
TRAVEL21/07/20200

Hanoi airport to stop public announcements to reduce noise

Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport will stop making flight announcements via loudspeakers in a bid to reduce noise.

 
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule

icon20/07/20200
Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports

Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports

icon18/07/20200
Competition in Vietnam's airline industry set to intensifyicon

Competition in Vietnam's airline industry set to intensify

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

Increasing numbers of airlines and aircraft are putting serious pressure on Viet Nam’s aviation infrastructure.

Vietnam aviation sector growth slowsicon

Vietnam aviation sector growth slows

BUSINESS
22/07/2019

The air travel market grew in the first half of this year, however the growth rate slowed down compared to the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Vietnam's delayed and cancelled flight report in H1 releasedicon

Vietnam's delayed and cancelled flight report in H1 released

SOCIETY
10/07/2019

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has released its report on delayed and cancelled flights by local airlines in the first half of 2019.

Vietnam aviation market shows signs of slowing: Airports Corporationicon

Vietnam aviation market shows signs of slowing: Airports Corporation

BUSINESS
21/06/2019

The aviation transport market is approaching saturation and showing signs of slowing down after years of high growth, according to the January-May business report of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Da Nang airport to have new terminalicon

Da Nang airport to have new terminal

SOCIETY
05/06/2019

Da Nang will build a new terminal, T3, at its international airport with total investment of $391 million, increasing the airport’s capacity to 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo by 2030.

 
 
