Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020icon
Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

 
Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people

Vietnam People's Navy grows strongicon

Vietnam People's Navy grows strong

POLITICS
05/08/2020

Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.

Soldiers protect the country from pandemicicon

Soldiers protect the country from pandemic

SOCIETY
18/07/2020

Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

New military service regulation issuedicon

New military service regulation issued

SOCIETY
05/11/2019

The Ministry of Defence has issued a new regulation which orders college and university graduates to enter military service.

 
 
