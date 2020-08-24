vietnam army
The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.
POLITICS
05/08/2020
Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.
SOCIETY
18/07/2020
Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCIETY
05/11/2019
The Ministry of Defence has issued a new regulation which orders college and university graduates to enter military service.