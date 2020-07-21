Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM Cityicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

 
Paintings on lotus leaves

Paintings on lotus leaves

icon3 giờ trước0
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances

icon21/07/20200
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwideicon

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/07/2020

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on February 10-16icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 10-16

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 9 – 15icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 9 – 15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoiicon

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoi

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. 

Coming to Tan Chau to buy uzu matsicon

Coming to Tan Chau to buy uzu mats

PHOTOS
22/11/2019

It has only been in development for nearly 10 years, but the traditional weaving mat from uzu trees in Tan Chau (An Giang province) is still developing well thanks to the combination of production model associated tourism.

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao peopleicon

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao people

YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019

The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.

Two green oases on Tien Rivericon

Two green oases on Tien River

TRAVEL
10/11/2019

Located under Rach Mieu bridge, Lan islet and Quy islet emerge as two green oases on Tien river. This is an attractive tourist destination in southern Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces.

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's lifeicon

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's life

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3icon

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

"The best day" of poor women in the capital city’s boarding hamleticon

"The best day" of poor women in the capital city’s boarding hamlet

PHOTOS
21/10/2019

Elderly women who are living in a boarding hamlet at the foot of Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi have to earn their living through a variety of jobs such as selling water, scrap dealing, picking up trash, and porter.

Fashion show introduces Vietnam’s brocade weaving and silk in Russiaicon

Fashion show introduces Vietnam’s brocade weaving and silk in Russia

VIETNAM & WORLD
21/10/2019

A fashion show entitled ‘Bi An Chim Phuong’ (Mystery of the Phoenix), by acclaimed Vietnamese designer Minh Hanh, was held at Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, Russia, on October 20.

Vietnam national team receive warm welcome home from World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnam national team receive warm welcome home from World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/10/2019

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo and his players received a jubilant welcome as they returned home on October 16 after outplaying Indonesia 3-1 in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers at Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali.

Vietnam's beauty in picturesicon

Vietnam's beauty in pictures

PHOTOS
15/10/2019

Entitled ‘Creating new reality’, the top 10 outstanding entries submitted to the ‘Vietnam’s beauty’ photo contest in September have highlighted role of technology in improving and enhancing people’s lives. 

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on October 14-20icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on October 14-20

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The serenity of Trang An scenic landscape complexicon

The serenity of Trang An scenic landscape complex

PHOTOS
10/10/2019

Taking a boat trip along the gentle streams and through the scenic caves of Trang An scenic landscape complex is a leisurely and fascinating experience for visitors to Ninh Binh.

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberationicon

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberation

PHOTOS
08/10/2019

The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCM City on October 7-13icon

Events in Hanoi & HCM City on October 7-13

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from October 7 through 13.

 
 
