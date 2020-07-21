vietnam arts
A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.
19/07/2020
A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.
10/02/2020
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
08/12/2019
08/12/2019
Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.
22/11/2019
It has only been in development for nearly 10 years, but the traditional weaving mat from uzu trees in Tan Chau (An Giang province) is still developing well thanks to the combination of production model associated tourism.
15/11/2019
The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.
10/11/2019
Located under Rach Mieu bridge, Lan islet and Quy islet emerge as two green oases on Tien river. This is an attractive tourist destination in southern Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces.
28/10/2019
Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.
28/10/2019
21/10/2019
Elderly women who are living in a boarding hamlet at the foot of Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi have to earn their living through a variety of jobs such as selling water, scrap dealing, picking up trash, and porter.
21/10/2019
A fashion show entitled ‘Bi An Chim Phuong’ (Mystery of the Phoenix), by acclaimed Vietnamese designer Minh Hanh, was held at Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, Russia, on October 20.
18/10/2019
Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo and his players received a jubilant welcome as they returned home on October 16 after outplaying Indonesia 3-1 in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers at Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali.
15/10/2019
Entitled ‘Creating new reality’, the top 10 outstanding entries submitted to the ‘Vietnam’s beauty’ photo contest in September have highlighted role of technology in improving and enhancing people’s lives.
14/10/2019
10/10/2019
Taking a boat trip along the gentle streams and through the scenic caves of Trang An scenic landscape complex is a leisurely and fascinating experience for visitors to Ninh Binh.
08/10/2019
The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).
07/10/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from October 7 through 13.