vietnam auto industry

tin tức về vietnam auto industry mới nhất

2022 expectations: Electric car manufacturing to boom in Vietnamicon
FEATURE09/02/20220

2022 expectations: Electric car manufacturing to boom in Vietnam

A number of electric car manufacturers in Vietnam plan to launch electric vehicle models accompanied by preferential policies for users this year. Experts predict that 2022 will see a boom in the Vietnamese electric car market.
 
Can Vietnam 'catch' the wave of electric-vehicle production?

Can Vietnam 'catch' the wave of electric-vehicle production?

icon05/02/20220
Electric car race begins in Vietnam

Electric car race begins in Vietnam

icon29/12/20210
Vietnam auto industry: turning risk into opportunityicon

Vietnam auto industry: turning risk into opportunity

FEATURE
29/10/2021
The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said the fourth outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic that began in late April 2021 has forced many automobile manufacturers to reduce capacity or even suspend production.
Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rewrite development scenario for VN auto industryicon

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rewrite development scenario for VN auto industry

FEATURE
21/10/2021
Developing electric vehicles is a 'golden opportunity' that comes once every hundred years and a chance for Vietnam to rewrite the development scenario for the auto industry.
Local auto industry needs support amid pandemicicon

Local auto industry needs support amid pandemic

BUSINESS
08/09/2021
Domestic automobile manufacturers have urged the Ministry of Finance to revise criteria for production capacity so as to enjoy a preferential tax incentive policy for imported automobile parts.
Vietnam to solve bottlenecks to develop its auto industryicon

Vietnam to solve bottlenecks to develop its auto industry

BUSINESS
09/07/2021
Limited market capacity and price differences between domestically produced cars and imported cars are the two biggest bottlenecks for the local auto industry, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Under FTAs, car imports will be subject to lower tariffsicon

Under FTAs, car imports will be subject to lower tariffs

FEATURE
21/11/2020
The two important FTAs – CPTPP and EVFTA – all have strong commitments on tariff cuts, with the tariffs expected to be completely removed in 7-13 years.
Vietnam’s autos target US marketicon

Vietnam’s autos target US market

BUSINESS
17/07/2020
The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.
Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailandicon

Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand

BUSINESS
11/07/2020
Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.
Govt’s new decree removes barriers to automobile importsicon

Govt’s new decree removes barriers to automobile imports

BUSINESS
19/02/2020
Automobile importers in Vietnam will no longer have to obtain a Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate from authorities in exporting countries, making it easier for them to import cars into the country.  
Ministry of Industry to propose credit package to help car companies drive forwardicon

Ministry of Industry to propose credit package to help car companies drive forward

VIDEO
31/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will propose to build a credit package of 100 trillion VND (4.4 billion USD) for developing the support industry for industrial sectors, especially automobile production.  
 
 
