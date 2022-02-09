vietnam auto industry
tin tức về vietnam auto industry mới nhất
icon
A number of electric car manufacturers in Vietnam plan to launch electric vehicle models accompanied by preferential policies for users this year. Experts predict that 2022 will see a boom in the Vietnamese electric car market.
icon FEATURE
29/10/2021
The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said the fourth outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic that began in late April 2021 has forced many automobile manufacturers to reduce capacity or even suspend production.
icon FEATURE
21/10/2021
Developing electric vehicles is a 'golden opportunity' that comes once every hundred years and a chance for Vietnam to rewrite the development scenario for the auto industry.
icon BUSINESS
08/09/2021
Domestic automobile manufacturers have urged the Ministry of Finance to revise criteria for production capacity so as to enjoy a preferential tax incentive policy for imported automobile parts.
icon BUSINESS
09/07/2021
Limited market capacity and price differences between domestically produced cars and imported cars are the two biggest bottlenecks for the local auto industry, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
icon FEATURE
21/11/2020
The two important FTAs – CPTPP and EVFTA – all have strong commitments on tariff cuts, with the tariffs expected to be completely removed in 7-13 years.
icon BUSINESS
17/07/2020
The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.
icon BUSINESS
11/07/2020
Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.
icon BUSINESS
19/02/2020
Automobile importers in Vietnam will no longer have to obtain a Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate from authorities in exporting countries, making it easier for them to import cars into the country.
icon VIDEO
31/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will propose to build a credit package of 100 trillion VND (4.4 billion USD) for developing the support industry for industrial sectors, especially automobile production.