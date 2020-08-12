Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VIETNAM automobile industry

tin tức về VIETNAM automobile industry mới nhất

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESS12/08/20200

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

 
Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam

Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam

icon06/08/20200
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut

icon04/08/20200
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success

BUSINESS
24/03/2020

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vietnam car market ranks fourth in Southeast Asia

Vietnam car market ranks fourth in Southeast Asia

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Vietnam's localization rate for passenger cars of under nine seats is 7 - 10%, much lower than the target of 35 - 45% set for the car industry 20 years ago.

Rising automobile imports put domestic sector at risk: expert

Rising automobile imports put domestic sector at risk: expert

BUSINESS
28/09/2019

Some experts and government units have voiced concern over the future growth prospects of the local automobile sector due to the upsurge in car imports from foreign markets in recent months.

 
 
