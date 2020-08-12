VIETNAM automobile industry
tin tức về VIETNAM automobile industry mới nhất
icon
Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.
icon BUSINESS
24/03/2020
Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry.
icon BUSINESS
24/02/2020
Vietnam's localization rate for passenger cars of under nine seats is 7 - 10%, much lower than the target of 35 - 45% set for the car industry 20 years ago.
icon BUSINESS
28/09/2019
Some experts and government units have voiced concern over the future growth prospects of the local automobile sector due to the upsurge in car imports from foreign markets in recent months.