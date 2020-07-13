vietnam aviation
The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister allow the resumption of commercial flights between Vietnam and certain other countries in August.
16/06/2020
Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.
07/06/2020
Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.
26/02/2020
Vietnamese carriers saw significant drops in the number of passengers in February due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
17/02/2020
Domestic and international private investors are expected to have fresh opportunities to join the long-awaited Long Thanh International Airport project in the near future, with the form of investment to be decided next month.
09/01/2020
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.
08/10/2019
The Ministry of Finance has announced a requirement for local carriers to quote fares that include all taxes and fees. The move is expected to end disputes among local airlines over ways of quoting airfares.
23/09/2019
Great pressure is being placed upon the airlines industry’s manpower as a consequence of ambitious schemes to expand aviation fleets and open more runways to cater to new airlines.
18/09/2019
Increasing numbers of airlines and aircraft are putting serious pressure on Viet Nam’s aviation infrastructure.
27/08/2019
Vietnam has become increasingly appealing to global aerospace component manufacturers given the favorable internal and external conditions.
19/08/2019
Vietjet Air has opened two direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to New Delhi in India, with thousands of super-saving tickets priced from only VND0 (excluding taxes and fees).
27/07/2019
Malaysian carrier remains keen on Vietnam's aviation market despite failure of fourth attempt at establishing a low-cost airline.
21/07/2019
Vingroup, the multi-field conglomerate, has taken the first step to join the aviation market, setting up Vinpearl Air JSC, VinAviation School, and VPA Training Center.
19/07/2019
More foreign air carriers have opened new direct air routes in the growing aviation sector in Vietnam.
08/07/2019
The saturated aviation market has brought about the race to the bottom price war, driving the profitability of the core business of some domestic carriers down to nearly zero.
09/06/2019
The Ministry of Transport have allowed Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air to buy 23 planes by the end of this year.
05/06/2019
Da Nang will build a new terminal, T3, at its international airport with total investment of $391 million, increasing the airport’s capacity to 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo by 2030.
03/06/2019
Two local carriers, Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air, have suspended operations on four air routes: Nha Trang-Thanh Hoa, Vinh-Pleiku, Vinh-Hanoi and Haiphong-Can Tho.