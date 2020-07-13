Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/07/2020 11:05:19 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam aviation

tin tức về vietnam aviation mới nhất

VN Transport Ministry proposes reopening international flights in Augusticon
TRAVEL1 giờ trước0

VN Transport Ministry proposes reopening international flights in August

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister allow the resumption of commercial flights between Vietnam and certain other countries in August.

 
International flights could resume in early August

International flights could resume in early August

icon21 giờ trước0
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked

Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked

icon13/07/20200
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlinesicon

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines

BUSINESS
16/06/2020

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

“Old normalcy” remains far distanticon

“Old normalcy” remains far distant

FEATURE
07/06/2020

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Vietnamese carriers suffer from coronavirus outbreakicon

Vietnamese carriers suffer from coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

Vietnamese carriers saw significant drops in the number of passengers in February due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Airport funding plans on the wayicon

Airport funding plans on the way

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Domestic and international private investors are expected to have fresh opportunities to join the long-awaited Long Thanh International Airport project in the near future, with the form of investment to be decided next month.

New airline submitted to PM for approvalicon

New airline submitted to PM for approval

BUSINESS
09/01/2020

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.

Vietnam's carriers required to quote full airfaresicon

Vietnam's carriers required to quote full airfares

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

The Ministry of Finance has announced a requirement for local carriers to quote fares that include all taxes and fees. The move is expected to end disputes among local airlines over ways of quoting airfares.

Vietnam’s airlines industry still lacks a large number of pilotsicon

Vietnam’s airlines industry still lacks a large number of pilots

BUSINESS
23/09/2019

Great pressure is being placed upon the airlines industry’s manpower as a consequence of ambitious schemes to expand aviation fleets and open more runways to cater to new airlines.

Competition in Vietnam's airline industry set to intensifyicon

Competition in Vietnam's airline industry set to intensify

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

Increasing numbers of airlines and aircraft are putting serious pressure on Viet Nam’s aviation infrastructure.

Vietnam aerospace industry taking officon

Vietnam aerospace industry taking off

FEATURE
27/08/2019

Vietnam has become increasingly appealing to global aerospace component manufacturers given the favorable internal and external conditions.

Vietjet opens direct flights to New Delhiicon

Vietjet opens direct flights to New Delhi

TRAVEL
19/08/2019

Vietjet Air has opened two direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to New Delhi in India, with thousands of super-saving tickets priced from only VND0 (excluding taxes and fees).

AirAsia still seeking partners in Vietnamicon

AirAsia still seeking partners in Vietnam

BUSINESS
27/07/2019

Malaysian carrier remains keen on Vietnam's aviation market despite failure of fourth attempt at establishing a low-cost airline.

Vinpearl Air prepares for launch?icon

Vinpearl Air prepares for launch?

BUSINESS
21/07/2019

Vingroup, the multi-field conglomerate, has taken the first step to join the aviation market, setting up Vinpearl Air JSC, VinAviation School, and VPA Training Center.

Foreign airlines open more routes to Vietnamicon

Foreign airlines open more routes to Vietnam

TRAVEL
19/07/2019

More foreign air carriers have opened new direct air routes in the growing aviation sector in Vietnam.

New entrants smother Vietnam’s aviation marketicon

New entrants smother Vietnam’s aviation market

BUSINESS
08/07/2019

The saturated aviation market has brought about the race to the bottom price war, driving the profitability of the core business of some domestic carriers down to nearly zero.

Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air approved for more aeroplanesicon

Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air approved for more aeroplanes

TRAVEL
09/06/2019

The Ministry of Transport have allowed Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air to buy 23 planes by the end of this year.

Da Nang airport to have new terminalicon

Da Nang airport to have new terminal

SOCIETY
05/06/2019

Da Nang will build a new terminal, T3, at its international airport with total investment of $391 million, increasing the airport’s capacity to 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo by 2030.

Bamboo, Vietjet suspend operations of some routesicon

Bamboo, Vietjet suspend operations of some routes

TRAVEL
03/06/2019

Two local carriers, Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air, have suspended operations on four air routes: Nha Trang-Thanh Hoa, Vinh-Pleiku, Vinh-Hanoi and Haiphong-Can Tho.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 